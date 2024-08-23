Lennox Lewis Opinions Regarding Jake Paul's Future Fight Against Mike Tyson
By Mohamed Bahaa
Boxing great Mike Tyson will be back on the ring to square off against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in much awaited showdown later this year. Originally scheduled for July 20, the fight was postponed owing to an ulcer flare-up suffered by Tyson, 58-year-old legendary boxer; fans will now have to wait until November 15 to watch these two square the ring at the AT&T Arena in Texas.
One of the few men who have met Tyson, Lennox Lewis, former undisputed heavyweight champion, recently spoke on the fight. Lewis, who dominated Tyson in their 2002 WBC, IBF, IBO, and Ring magazine titles, has a different view on what Paul could expect from 'Iron' Mike.
Lewis expressed his opinions on the bout in an interview with FOX29, characterizing it more as an exhibition than a major competition. He observed the rising tendency of so-called "YouTube fights," whereby social media celebrities enter the boxing scene. “That’s what I call them – exhibitions. YouTube fights. It can’t be serious fights, it’s just an event to me … Of course [I watch them] you never know what’s gonna pop up," Lewis said, stressing the entertainment aspect instead of the competitive nature of such events.
Lewis also mentioned how much these shows attracts attention, especially from younger viewers. "I’m happy for them, I think they’re gonna make a good bag and make it exciting," he said. "There are a lot of kids that love Jake Paul, a lot of kids that love Tyson. They want to see what’s gonna happen in the ring. Me too.”
Lewis knew Tyson's legendary power would be too much for Paul to handle when asked to forecast the fight's result. Lewis said, "Mike Tyson’s gonna win," Lewis declared, citing Tyson's ability to deliver devastating combinations that could easily overwhelm an inexperienced fighter like Paul. "If they get close and Mike Tyson comes with his ten-second combination, if one of those punches catches [Paul] he’s definitely gonna go down."
Lewis's remarks highlight the risks of entering the ring with someone of Tyson's caliber, even at 58 years old, even as others would view the match as just another high-profile exhibition. For Jake Paul, who has established a reputation by a series of victories against other social media stars and former athletes, this bout marks a significant step up in competition. The stakes are great, and the result may be a harsh lesson in the realities of facing a true boxing champion.
Fans and analysts will be eagerly watching as the countdown to November 15 unfolds to see whether Paul can live up to expectations or if Tyson will once more prove why he is among the most feared punchers in boxing history.