Eddie Hearn Sends Clear Message To Tyson Fury Following Anthony Joshua Instagram Callout
Eddie Hearn has been vocal throughout 2025 about his desire to make a British super fight between Fury and Joshua. However, 'The Gypsy King's' retirement at the start of the year has complicated a potential bout.
'AJ' reignited the rivalry with Fury during the week, calling for the former heavyweight champion to come out of retirement for a bout.
The now-expired Instagram story included Joshua saying, "To my supporters, I'll be back to lace up my boots and my gloves sooner rather than later, hopefully punching Fury's head in, and dancing around his flicker jab with ease."
Matchroom Boxing promoter Hearn said that he approved of the post from Joshua when speaking to IFL TV, as well as sending his own message to Fury.
"Tyson, can you beat AJ? Are you sure?... Come on then, let's run it."- Eddie Hearn
Hearn said that if a fight between Fury and Joshua never came to fruition, it would be a 'stain' on boxing, and that the matchup is "the biggest fight in boxing."
Despite there being no update in a meeting between Fury and Joshua, Hearn said, "That fight should happen. I'd be shocked if it didn't." The promoter added that if the 'Gypsy King' had "any hunger" in him, he would fight Joshua.
Eddie Hearn Says Anthony Joshua Will Return at the Beginning of 2026
Despite not having fought since his September 2024 loss to Daniel Dubois, Joshua is still without an opponent for his comeback fight.
Although much speculation was had regarding a potential fight between Joshua and Jake Paul, it will be Gervonta Davis next for 'The Problem Child'. Originally touted for a 2025 return, Hearn now implies it will be 2026 before 'AJ' returns to action.
Hearn said when speaking on the targeted fight between Joshua and Fury, "We're going to fight in January or February, and I'll go see AJ in a week or so and we will start locking in the date and the opponent for the comeback."
Fury was also urged to have a fight before facing Joshua by Hearn, as he wants 'everyone in prime confidence' for the bout. In terms of a targeted timeline for the fight, Joshua's promoter said, "Late summer, wherever it's going to be, 2026."
According to Hearn, Joshua is currently in the United States "getting himself focused for his return" to the boxing ring. Fighters such as Martin Bakole and Tony Yoka have called for bouts with Joshua, however, it is unclear who the British heavyweight may face next.
The Latest Boxing News
Max Kellerman Disrespects Floyd Mayweather In ESPN Pound-For-Pound Boxer Debate
Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight At Risk As Key Commission Official Blasts Fight
Teddy Atlas Doubles Down On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Prediction
Dana White Sort Of Confirms How Much Canelo Alvarez Will Earn Facing Terence Crawford