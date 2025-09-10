Dana White Sort Of Confirms How Much Canelo Alvarez Will Earn Facing Terence Crawford
UFC CEO Dana White is promoting the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight as part Zuffa Boxing alongside Turki Alalshikh.
Canelo vs Crawford is set for September 13 at Allegiant Arena and will be broadcast on Netflix. Considering the magnitude of the fight and everyone involved, both fighters are expected to get paid a significant amount.
White has often faced criticism for fighter pay in the UFC. He has now answered how much Canelo and Crawford will be making compared to UFC stars.
Dana White on Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford purse
When asked that historically boxers have made a lot more than UFC fighters, White said, "Well, there's a handful of guys that always make that kind of money. When you look at the UFC, the money is spread across the entire group of guys. You eat what you kill. If you are a huge star, like Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, many people have proved they can sell PPVs."
He added, "We also have guys who would be considered journeymen in boxing, who make millions of dollars. So, the whole fighter pay thing is completely not true."
When pushed about the Canelo vs Crawford fight purse, he said, "Imagine what it would take for Canelo to fight Crawford, and for a guy to move weight classes, who is undefeated." When the reporter suggested she has heard it's a $100 million, White said, "Probably."
Dana White reveals Canelo vs Crawford live gate
Canelo vs Crawford is White's first major boxing event as a promoter. It's a massive contest and White has revealed that he expects the live gate to be the third highest in boxing history. The first spot is taken up by Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao ($72.2 million) and the second by Mayweather vs McGregor ($55.4 million).
White told KSNV News 3 Las Vegas, "My first fight ever – I’ve been talking about boxing for a long time – is Canelo Crawford, one of the biggest fights ever. [It is] literally one of the biggest fighters ever. The third biggest gate in the history of boxing, and it’s the biggest gate ever in a stadium. It’s awesome and surreal at the same time."
The event is set for September 13 with the main event for the undisputed super middleweight title expected to start at 11 p.m. ET.
The Latest Boxing News
Teddy Atlas Doubles Down On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Prediction
Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight At Risk As Key Commission Official Blasts Fight
Jake Paul Sends Scathing Floyd Mayweather vs Mike Tyson Prediction
Jeremy Stephens Feels Like The "Bigger Brother" Against Mike Perry At BKFC 82 [Exclusive]