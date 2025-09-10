Boxing

Dana White Sort Of Confirms How Much Canelo Alvarez Will Earn Facing Terence Crawford

Dana White speaks about Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford's fight purse.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Inpho Photography

UFC CEO Dana White is promoting the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight as part Zuffa Boxing alongside Turki Alalshikh.

Canelo vs Crawford is set for September 13 at Allegiant Arena and will be broadcast on Netflix. Considering the magnitude of the fight and everyone involved, both fighters are expected to get paid a significant amount.

White has often faced criticism for fighter pay in the UFC. He has now answered how much Canelo and Crawford will be making compared to UFC stars.

Dana White on Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford purse

Canelo Alvarez (left) and Terence Crawford (right) during the final leg of their Press Tour
Canelo Alvarez (left) and Terence Crawford (right) during the final leg of their Press Tour / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

When asked that historically boxers have made a lot more than UFC fighters, White said, "Well, there's a handful of guys that always make that kind of money. When you look at the UFC, the money is spread across the entire group of guys. You eat what you kill. If you are a huge star, like Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, many people have proved they can sell PPVs."

He added, "We also have guys who would be considered journeymen in boxing, who make millions of dollars. So, the whole fighter pay thing is completely not true."

When pushed about the Canelo vs Crawford fight purse, he said, "Imagine what it would take for Canelo to fight Crawford, and for a guy to move weight classes, who is undefeated." When the reporter suggested she has heard it's a $100 million, White said, "Probably."

Dana White reveals Canelo vs Crawford live gate

Canelo vs Crawford is White's first major boxing event as a promoter. It's a massive contest and White has revealed that he expects the live gate to be the third highest in boxing history. The first spot is taken up by Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao ($72.2 million) and the second by Mayweather vs McGregor ($55.4 million).

White told KSNV News 3 Las Vegas, "My first fight ever – I’ve been talking about boxing for a long time – is Canelo Crawford, one of the biggest fights ever. [It is] literally one of the biggest fighters ever. The third biggest gate in the history of boxing, and it’s the biggest gate ever in a stadium. It’s awesome and surreal at the same time."

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford
IMAGO / Hoganphotos

The event is set for September 13 with the main event for the undisputed super middleweight title expected to start at 11 p.m. ET.

The Latest Boxing News

Teddy Atlas Doubles Down On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Prediction

Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis Fight At Risk As Key Commission Official Blasts Fight

Jake Paul Sends Scathing Floyd Mayweather vs Mike Tyson Prediction

Jeremy Stephens Feels Like The "Bigger Brother" Against Mike Perry At BKFC 82 [Exclusive]

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is a Boxing and Soccer reporter for On SI. He has been in the industry for five years, having also worked for The Sporting News, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. After coming from an engineering background, he started pursuing a career in sports media. Apratim also holds an MSc. Sport Marketing degree from Loughborough University London and is a keen practitioner of social media and digital marketing. In his spare time, Apratim likes to play an array of sports and practice calisthenics. He is also an avid enthusiast of improving his martial arts skills.