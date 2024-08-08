Liam Smith Resolves To Repair Image Against Josh Kelly
By Mohamed Bahaa
With his forthcoming fight against Josh Kelly as a launching pad towards another world title challenge, Liam Smith hopes to spark his career once more. The former WBO super welterweight champion understands that his September 21st fight at Wembley Stadium will be pivotal for his reputation as much as for his career.
Though 36, Smith is sure he still has a lot to contribute in the ring. Given his underwhelming performance in the rematch against Chris Eubank Jr. last November, he understands the need of proving he still is a tough opponent. With 20 KOs and a 33-4-1 record, Smith solidly beat Eubank in January, stopping him in only four rounds. But a back injury before the rematch and trouble reaching the 160lb weight limit saw Smith struggle and finally lose in the tenth round.
For many admirers, Smith's otherwise outstanding career is overshadowed by that night's poor performance. Although his seasoned supporters would view it as an anomaly, Smith knows that boxing fans want evidence of his ability and tenacity instead of justifications. A triumph over the in-form Kelly, with 8 KOs and a 15-1-1 record, would be a big turn in the right direction.
"The fire for this performance is to get people back on board with, 'No, he's not finished yet," Smith advised Queensberry. " Whether Josh Kelly or someone else. In my next bout following the Eubank rematch, I had to show others that I am not finished.
Smith's huge profile in British boxing makes it odd to recall that he has not held a world title since losing his WBO crown to Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in 2016. Jaime Munguia dropped his last world title bout in 2018. Smith is resolved not to retire until he has another opportunity to challenge the middleweight class on the highest level, despite these obstacles.
Always the dream was that, Smith said. "I'm still boxing even though I made the money I did and had been a world champion. Although I want to be a two-time, two-weight world champion, I could retire contented.
Smith's path is one of tenacity and a nonce search for atonement. His struggle against Kelly is more than just another game; it's a fight for his legacy and a first step toward reaching his highest ambition.