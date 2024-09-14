Liam Smith Taken Down By A Virus, Pulls Out Of A Clash With Josh Kelly
By isaac Nyamungu
Liam Smith falls ill, thus, he will no longer be clashing with Josh Kelly on the Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua undercard slated for September 21.
Smith has been compelled to pull out of a bout with Josh Kelly due to a viral infection.
The 36-year-old from Liverpool, England, was set to meet Kelly in a middleweight 12-rounder. However, replacements are now being flauted for Kelly, who is still anticipated to feature on the card.
It is not the first time Liam Smith is facing challenges with his body, having suffered a back injury before the Eubank Jr bout and ended up to have a weight cut, which he claimed 'killed' him on the night.
“I have a virus right now and my ribs are in good pain from all the coughing. I’d be cooked if anyone landed a light body shot on me right now.” Smith said.
“So maybe it’s my personal empathy for being sick now but I think it’s a valid reason a week away.” He further stated.
The 12-round clash was bound to be Smith's first since he was knocked out by Chris Eubank Jr 12 months ago, a defeat, which he linked to rolling his ankle mid-fight and a back harm during training that compromised his weight cut.
Smith (33-4-1, 20 KOs) and a former WBO junior middleweight titleholder, was last seen in a ring in September last year when he was stopped in 10 rounds by Chris Eubank Jr., the fighter he had knocked out in four rounds eight months previously.
Smith was sired and raised in Liverpool, with his five siblings. Smith began boxing at Rotunda ABC at his teenage. "I was doing other daft stuff, like getting brought home by police, smashing windows, fighting on the streets and other little silly things that lead up to going off the rails. But when I started boxing it would keep me in at night." Smith said.
The clash was a replay with Smith having won the first fight via a fourth round TKO.
Liam Smith will no doubt be distraught to miss out on the opportunity to fight at Wembley Stadium this coming weekend.