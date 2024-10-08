Liam “The Prodigy” Paro to Defend IBF Junior-Welterweight Title Against Richardson Hitchins on December 7
By Moses Ochieng
Liam Paro is set to defend his IBF junior-welterweight title against Richardson Hitchins on December 7th at the Roberto Clemente Coliseo in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Australian super lightweight champion is making his first title defense in the same country where he won the belt.
In June, the 28-year-old Paro traveled to Puerto Rico to face local favorite and IBF junior welterweight champion Subriel Matias at the Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu in Manatí. Paro (25-0, 15 KOs) won the fight by unanimous decision, dethroning Matias and claiming the IBF 140-pound title.
“All the so-called big guys at 140lbs lost their tongues so I decided to bring on my mandatory defense early against Hitchins and clear the path for 2025. I can’t wait to fight and show again why I’m the top guy at 140. I’m coming to shine again in beautiful Puerto Rico,” stated Paro in media reports.
Undefeated Richardson Hitchins (18-0, 7 KOs), the mandatory challenger, earned his title shot with a controversial unanimous decision victory over Gustavo Daniel Lemos in a final eliminator in April in Las Vegas. The 27-year-old Brooklyn native will be making his first attempt at becoming a world champion.
“For as long as I can remember, I’ve been telling anyone who would listen that I’m the best 140lbs fighter on the planet. On December 7, I finally get the chance to solidify that. Hats off to Liam Paro, he beat the so-called boogeyman of the division, but I ain’t Subriel Matias. He’s never been in with a fighter like me before. He didn’t want this fight, and it’s for good reason,” Hitchins responded.
“This is my division. I am the man at 140 and once I get this belt, I’m bringing it back to New York and everything runs through me.”
On the undercard, at junior lightweight, 19-0 (10 KOs) Henry Lebron will face Christopher Diaz, 29-5 (19 KOs).
“I am very happy with this opportunity to fight again in Puerto Rico in front of my people. This is going to be a great card. We are ready to give a great show. I am counting on all my Puerto Rican Fans,” Henry Lebron expressed.
“As a proud Puerto Rican, fighting in front of my countrymen on December 7 means everything to me. There’s no greater feeling than representing my people and putting on a show for them. I’m coming into this fight fully prepared, and I’m ready to leave it all in the ring against Henry Lebron. This is for Puerto Rico, and I won’t let them down,” said Christopher Diaz.