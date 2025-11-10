Vergil Ortiz Jr's Coach Teases Options After Erickson Lubin Knockout

Robert Garcia believes Vergil Ortiz Jr. has more options beyond Jaron 'Boots' Ennis after knocking out Erickson Lubin.

Ortiz needed just two rounds to finish Lubin to improve to 24-0 and collect his second defense of the WBC interim super lightweight title. The victory prompted a face-off with Ennis in the ring, suggesting that the fight would be next for both titleholders.

However, as Ortiz's trainer, Garcia believes that his fighter has other options beyond just Ennis.

"We're ready for anybody, but we got a lot of options," Garcia said after the fight, via SB Nation. "[Sebastian] Fundora is our mandatory, so we would love to take that one, too. [Errol] Spence was here, too. [Jermall] Charlo was here, too. You know, Boots is here, too, so any of those big fights could happen. We're ready for any of them."

Vergil Ortiz Jr | Omar Ornelas/The Desert Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ortiz owns the WBC interim 154-pound title, with Sebastian Fundora serving as the regular champion. A title unification bout makes practical sense, but Fundora remains linked with former champion Keith Thurman.

Garcia believes that regardless of who Ortiz fights next, it will headline a major pay-per-view event. The renowned trainer believes his fighter has already become a pay-per-view star and is on the cusp of international superstardom.

"I think this is the perfect moment for Vergil, Mexican American, to become the pay-per-view star. The one everybody wants to challenge because it's the biggest fight for them. I think we got options. If it's Boots, beautiful, 'cause that's a huge fight. So it Spence, so is Charlo, so is Fundora, so is Xander Zayas. They're all huge fights and that makes Mexican American become a superstar."

Vergil Ortiz Jr. sets up potential Jaron Ennis super fight

Vergil Ortiz Jr. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Although Garcia opened the door to multiple potential super fights, Ennis is the one right in front of Ortiz. The matchup already has significant momentum behind it, and Ennis is the biggest name the 27-year-old can realistically obtain.

The timing for the fight would also make sense, with both recently coming off big victories. Ennis knocked out Uisma Lima in the first round of his super lightweight debut in October, two months before Ortiz dismantled Lubin.

Ortiz added fuel to the fire before his fight with Lubin when he claimed that Ennis turned down fights against him at lightweight. Ennis did not offer a public response, but he clearly has his eye on Ortiz by showing up to the event in Fort Worth, Texas.

