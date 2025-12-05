If there is one thing Luis Palomino and Austin Trout have in common, it is that neither understands why their high-stakes rematch at BKFC 85 is not for the vacant lightweight title.

Trout, 40, and Palomino, 45, throw down in the BKFC ring for the second time in as many years in the main event of the promotion's final major event of 2025. However, while their first fight was for Trout's BKFC welterweight title, their second will not have any belt at stake.

Trout, who is moving down to lightweight after defending the welterweight title in April, has a particularly strong case to be in an immediate title fight. He agrees.

"I didn't lose the belt, so there's no reason why I shouldn't be fighting for it right now," Trout told KO on SI. "Nonetheless, I understand."

Palomino, the promotion's former lightweight titleholder, is even more upset with the matchmaking. 'The Baboon' is the company's former pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter with a record six title defenses and is understandably frustrated to not be competing for his old title.

"Look, I had to vacate 155 to [fight Austin Trout] after six title defenses," Palomino told KO on SI. "And when I did, I fought the highest-level boxer ever signed to the organization. And I lost, I took it on the chin. He was the better man that night. But yeah, I never lost the belt. HD [Howard Davis], in my eyes, is my seventh world title defense, and now Trout will be my eighth."

Much like Lorenzo Hunt before his title fight against Josh Dyer at BKFC 84, Palomino still feels like the champion in his lightweight return.

Both fighters have a valid reason to believe in their right to be in a BKFC lightweight title fight. Trout is No. 2 in the promotion's pound-for-pound rankings with a title defense just eight months ago, while Palomino owns an 8-0 record in the division.

Austin Trout, Luis Palomino both seek pound-for-pound recognition in rematch

Instead of Trout vs. Palomino 2 being for the vacant lightweight title, the rematch is instead part of a four-man tournament that will determine the promotion's next lightweight champion. Former champion Franco Tenaglia beat Ben Bonner in the BKFC 83 co-main event to advance in the bracket and await the winner of the BKFC 85 main event.

Not only do Trout and Palomino agree that their fight should be for the vacant title, but both fighters also believe a win would make them the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the organization.

"I always felt like I was No. 1 when, in my second fight, I beat the pound-for-pound king [Palomino]," Trout said. "I felt like I should have been No. 1 then. Nonetheless, I'm very proud of being No. 2. Beating him, I don't necessarily think should propel me to No. 1, 'cause I should have done that the first time. But, you know, I did that already."

Palomino is not currently in the BKFC pound-for-pound rankings, but he believes that a win puts him back on top.

"When I win this fight, I will reestablish myself as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world," Palomino said. "Like I said, no one has nine world titles, nobody has defended a world title seven times. When I win that fight that night, I will be a 10-time bare-knuckle boxing world champion in my eyes, because I never lost in that weight class. So yes, definitely No. 1 pound-for-pound."

The Trout vs. Palomino rematch goes down 10 pounds lighter than their first fight. Trout and Palomino both owned the BKFC welterweight title at various points, but are also both natural 155-pound fighters.

The fighters entered their first matchup undefeated and with similar reputations as two of the most technical boxers in the BKFC. Trout showcased his championship-level boxing in the victory, outlanding Palomino 59 to 38 while recording a knockdown in the fourth round.

Both fighters recognize how much better the weight change suits them, but also their opponent. Palomino particularly believes he will look much better the second time around and teased a game plan change, which Trout believes he will be prepared for.