Lorenzo Hunt Still Feels Like The Champion Ahead Of 18-Month Hiatus Return At BKFC 84 [Exclusive]

Despite not competing at 185 pounds in well over two years, Lorenzo Hunt still feels like the undisputed BKFC light heavyweight champion.

Hunt, 43, is scheduled to end an 18-month-long layoff on Saturday, when he returns to face former foe Josh Dyer in the main event of BKFC 84. Dyer enters the fight as the incumbent champion, attempting to make his first title defense since winning the belt in May, but that is not how Hunt views it.

Instead, as the inaugural BKFC light heavyweight champion, Hunt still feels that the division belongs to him.

"I am the one and only light heavyweight champ in the past seven years since bare-knuckle boxing was re-legalized," Hunt told KO on SI.

"There hasn't been any other 185 champions since me. I was the first person to capture the belt and I was the only person to defend the belt consistently. And these pretenders, they're playing hot potato. It would lessen my legacy to not return and defend my title from the interim posers that exist in the BKFC. I've beaten them all, and I'll beat them all again."

Hunt went 3-0 in the division from 2021 to 2023 before making a permanent move up to cruiserweight, and eventually, to heavyweight. He has never lost a fight at light heavyweight, giving credence to the idea that he is still the 185-pound champion.

The fight posters might indicate Dyer as the champion and Hunt as the challenger, but 'The Juggernaut' will not allow anyone to recognize him as anything other than the undisputed king.

"I'm the 185 champ right now," Hunt said. "I never lost the belt. You're not gonna confuse it. I did the promotion a solid by going to heavyweight and challenging Mick Terrill for the heavyweight world title when they were short a matchup. That injury caused me to step away from the limelight for a moment while I was on a 10-fight terror win streak. Stop calling these guys champions, or else you'll just find yourself in a weird position where you're calling everyone a champion."

Lorenzo Hunt rejects Josh Dyer's champion status

Lorenzo Hunt knocking out Mike Richman. | BKFC

After becoming the first two-division champion in BKFC history, Hunt made another unprecedented move by challenging then-heavyweight champion Mick Terrill. Terrill won the fight by first-round TKO after Hunt dislocated his elbow in the first round following a knockdown.

The result ended Hunt's nine-fight win streak, which is tied for the longest in BKFC history. It also kept him sidelined for well over a year.

Since he last competed at light heavyweight, Hunt has been removed from the BKFC rankings entirely. His gruesome arm injury also led to the loss of his titles, one of which Dyer has since claimed with a fourth-round TKO of Mike Richman.

Dyer enters his first title defense on a five-fight unbeaten streak, which Hunt acknowledges. He recognizes 'D-Day' as a "strong" and "powerful" fighter, but not one he believes anyone should view as a champion.

"Josh Dyer is not a champion," Hunt said. "How could he be? You can't be the champ unless you beat the champ... He literally got beaten within an inch of his life by the current champion. So don't even waste your time; don't even call him champ."

Dyer was initially scheduled to make his first title defense against BKFC middleweight champion David Mundell. The fight was then altered to have Dyer face Hunt, who is convinced that his presence at BKFC 82 forced the promotion to make the switch.

"I was involved in the Jersey fight when they announced Dyer vs. Mundell. I had recently announced my return, and I could see the look on the investors’ faces while I walked around, and the crowd went crazy at the fact that the real champ is back. It definitely posed a question, like, 'Oh my God.' As soon as I step into the room, everyone knows who the real champ is."

Lorenzo Hunt welcoming all challenges after BKFC 84

Lorenzo Hunt (right) after defeating Mike Richman (left) | BKFC

The last time Hunt and Dyer fought, they combined for 136 total punches before the former found the knockout early in the fifth round. Hunt landed four knockdowns in the fight, including the final flurry that put Dyer down for good.

Hunt envisions nothing different in the rematch, which he believes will force fans to recognize that he is still the best bare-knuckle boxer in the world.

"After I defeat Josh Dyer, and this will be the second fake or interim champion that I beat, I will lay the belt in the middle of the ring, and I will say, come one, come all. Be willing to die for it, or just leave it alone."

As for his loss to Terrill, Hunt does not believe a rematch is in store. Terrill has since lost the heavyweight title to former UFC veteran Ben Rothwell, who is now on Hunt's radar.

Yet, none of the plans matter if Hunt does not take care of business on Saturday against Dyer, which will be much easier said than done.