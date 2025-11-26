Moses Itauma Gives His Opinion On Jake Paul Ahead Of Anthony Joshua Bout

The boxing world had mixed opinions when the bout between internet star Jake Paul and two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was officially announced. Although many are predicting a quick victory for 'AJ', interest is still high for the bout on December 19.

Taking place in Miami, Florida, Paul will be taking on Joshua after a canceled bout with lightweight champion Gervonta Davis. The mammoth change in opponent has had many questioning Paul's decisions, as he will face off with Joshua in a professional heavyweight bout.

Another heavyweight who has made headlines in his own right is Moses Itauma. The 20-year-old is quickly rising through the division and has now given his take on the upcoming heavyweight blockbuster.

Moses Itauma Credits Jake Paul Ahead Of Anthony Joshua Bout

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Although many have been critical of Paul throughout his journey in boxing, his status has grown at a monumental rate, leading to fights with the likes of Mike Tyson and UFC legends.

Now set to take on the biggest test of his career against Joshua, criticism of 'The Problem Child' has once again made headlines. However, Itauma is seemingly not in the same boat as many when it comes to his feelings toward Paul.

Speaking to IFL TV, the rising heavyweight star was rather complimentary of 28-year-old Paul.

"You know what? You have to take your hat off to Jake Paul. He's done amazing. He's done very well. I don't think he's a bad boxer. I actually think he's a decent boxer... Good luck to him." Moses Itauma

Although Itauma believes that Joshua is still levels above Paul in terms of boxing ability, the 20-year-old said he would not be disappointed if 'AJ' was unable to dispatch of his opponent in the first round.

Itauma finished by saying, "I'm not hating on any man that's trying to better himself, and Jake Paul is one of those guys."

Itauma himself will also be competing in the coming months, as he is gearing up for a heavyweight clash with Jermaine Franklin Jr. on January 24th. Franklin Jr. has a professional record of 24-2, with his losses coming to Joshua and Dillian Whyte in 2023 and 2022, respectively. Since the loss to 'AJ', Franklin has won three fights in a row.

Itauma will be aiming to improve his 13-0 record by becoming the first fighter ever to stop Franklin Jr. as the pair meet at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England.

