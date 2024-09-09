Madrimov Vs. Bohachuk In Talks For Fury-Usyk II Undercard
By Moses Ochieng
A fight between former 154-lb world champions Israil Madrimov and Serhii Bohachuk is in negotiation for the undercard of the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk II on December 21st at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Fernando Sabatini broke the news of the Madrimov-Bohachuk discussions for the December 21st card. If this fight happens, it would be an action-packed clash with a boatload of power punches that would liven up the card on PPV.
Both of them are coming off close defeats in their last bouts. Madrimov (10-1-1, 7 KOs) is coming off a close 12-round unanimous decision loss to Terence Crawford on August 3rd in a Riyadh Season event at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
Madrimov was too timid and didn't throw enough punches especially in the late rounds, which cost him a win against Crawford. Madrimov,29, wanted a rematch which seemed impossible at the time as the close decision victory was enough for Crawford who was already eyeing bigger fish.
Facing Bohachuk will present a different challenge for Madrimov, requiring him to rely on his power game to secure a victory.
The Former WBC interim junior middleweight champion Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) lost a highly questionable 12-round majority decision to Vergil Ortiz Jr. on August 10th at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
The decision brought about a lot of controversy because many boxing fans felt that Bohachuk should have won, given that he knocked down Vergil Jr. twice, landed the harder shots, and pushed the fight in the late stages. Considering how close the decision was, the 29-year-old hoped for a rematch but team Otiz was comfortable with the win and showed no interest.
“I am informed that a fight between Israil Madrimov and Serhii Bohachuk is being negotiated for December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, within the Fury-Usyk 2 card,” Fernando Sabatini stated on X.
Israil Madrimov and Serhii Bohachuk have a great chance to make a significant comeback on the undercard of one of the year's biggest boxing events. Could this fight be an exciting addition to the lineup?