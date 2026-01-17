Boxing Tonight (1/17/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight
Saturday is here, with plenty of fight staking place across the world.
Starting things off early, Sukru Altay will take on Albi Sorra in Turkey for the Gold WBC Middle East middleweight title. Later in the day, Dainier Pero will take on Mario Aguilar at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
In the late evening, Albert Gonzalez will square off against Franklin Gonzalez at the Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto, California. And to cap off the night, Gabriel Jimenez faces Daniel Sanchez in Mexico City, Mexico.
Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
Sukru Altay vs Albi Sorra
Sukru Altay vs Albi Sorra (for the Gold WBC Middle East middleweight title)
Ibo Maier vs Martin Pakozdi
Marco Martinez vs Norbert Ivanyi
Sifeddine El Moussamih vs Gergo Lakatos
Emirhan Kasli vs Taylan Coskun
Abdulbasit Bin Khayr vs Faris Mohamad Bouzan
Albarkous Osama Ali Altayf vs Ahmet Ilgun
Time: 11 a.m. EST
Watch: DAZN
Location: Seydikemer, Turkey
Dainier Pero vs Mario Aguilar
Dainier Pero vs Mario Aguilar (8 rounds, heavyweight)
Lemir Isom-Riley vs Joel Caudle (6 rounds, heavyweight)
Mehki Phillips vs Yeuri Andujar (6 rounuds, lightweight)
Pryce Sparrow vs Eduardo Trejo (6 rounds, junior welterweight)
Gabriel Colom vs Soslan Alborov (4 rounds, junior middleweight)
Otabek Melikov vs Jose Torres (4 rounds featherweight)
Eduardo Corona vs Josue Mendez (4 rounds, lightweight)
Time: 6 p.m. EST
Watch: BXNG TV
Location: 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Albert Gonzalez vs Franklin Gonzalez
Albert Gonzalez vs Franklin Gonzalez (10 rounds, featherweight)
Samuel Contreras vs Nelson Hampton (6 rounds, lightweight)
Adrian Alvarado vs Josaphat Navarro (8 rounds, bantamweight)
Jimmie Nunez vs Pedo Cruz (8 rounds, junior welterweight)
Chelsey Anderson vs Alejandra Rivera (6 rounds, lightweight)
Anthony Cuba vs Carlos Padilla (6 rounds, junior welterweight)
Louie Garcia Delgado vs Kevin Gomez (4 rounds, junior welterweight)
Luis Alberto Coria vs Marcelino Rangel (4 rounds, junior bantamweight)
Time: 9 p.m. EST
Watch: BASH TV
Location: Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto, California
Gabriel Jimenez vs Daniel Sanchez
Gabriel Jimenez vs Daniel Sanchez (10 rounds, junior welterweight)
Eduardo Hernandez vs Gerson Escobar (10 rounds, lightweight)
Raymundo Rojas vs Juan Salvador Hernandez (10 rounds, featherweight)
Time: 10 p.m. EST
Watch: ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
Location: Mexico City, Mexico
