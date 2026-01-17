Boxing Tonight (1/17/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Saturday is here, with plenty of fight staking place across the world.

Starting things off early, Sukru Altay will take on Albi Sorra in Turkey for the Gold WBC Middle East middleweight title. Later in the day, Dainier Pero will take on Mario Aguilar at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In the late evening, Albert Gonzalez will square off against Franklin Gonzalez at the Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto, California. And to cap off the night, Gabriel Jimenez faces Daniel Sanchez in Mexico City, Mexico.

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Sukru Altay vs Albi Sorra

Sukru Altay vs Albi Sorra (for the Gold WBC Middle East middleweight title)

Ibo Maier vs Martin Pakozdi

Marco Martinez vs Norbert Ivanyi

Sifeddine El Moussamih vs Gergo Lakatos

Emirhan Kasli vs Taylan Coskun

Abdulbasit Bin Khayr vs Faris Mohamad Bouzan

Albarkous Osama Ali Altayf vs Ahmet Ilgun

Time: 11 a.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Seydikemer, Turkey

Dainier Pero vs Mario Aguilar

Dainier Pero vs Mario Aguilar (8 rounds, heavyweight)

Lemir Isom-Riley vs Joel Caudle (6 rounds, heavyweight)

Mehki Phillips vs Yeuri Andujar (6 rounuds, lightweight)

Pryce Sparrow vs Eduardo Trejo (6 rounds, junior welterweight)

Gabriel Colom vs Soslan Alborov (4 rounds, junior middleweight)

Otabek Melikov vs Jose Torres (4 rounds featherweight)

Eduardo Corona vs Josue Mendez (4 rounds, lightweight)

Time: 6 p.m. EST

Watch: BXNG TV

Location: 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Albert Gonzalez vs Franklin Gonzalez

Albert Gonzalez vs Franklin Gonzalez (10 rounds, featherweight)

Samuel Contreras vs Nelson Hampton (6 rounds, lightweight)

Adrian Alvarado vs Josaphat Navarro (8 rounds, bantamweight)

Jimmie Nunez vs Pedo Cruz (8 rounds, junior welterweight)

Chelsey Anderson vs Alejandra Rivera (6 rounds, lightweight)

Anthony Cuba vs Carlos Padilla (6 rounds, junior welterweight)

Louie Garcia Delgado vs Kevin Gomez (4 rounds, junior welterweight)

Luis Alberto Coria vs Marcelino Rangel (4 rounds, junior bantamweight)

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Watch: BASH TV

Location: Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto, California

Gabriel Jimenez vs Daniel Sanchez

Gabriel Jimenez vs Daniel Sanchez (10 rounds, junior welterweight)

Eduardo Hernandez vs Gerson Escobar (10 rounds, lightweight)

Raymundo Rojas vs Juan Salvador Hernandez (10 rounds, featherweight)

Time: 10 p.m. EST

Watch: ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

