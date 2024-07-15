Madrimov Vs. Crawford Clash On August 3rd Could Decide The Next Challenger For Canelo’s Super Middleweight Title
By Moses Ochieng
Israil Madrimov aims to disrupt Terence Crawford's plans for a 2025 fight against Canelo Alvarez. Crawford must defeat WBA junior middleweight champion Madrimov to secure his shot at Canelo's undisputed super middleweight title, on August 3rd 3rd in the main event on ESPN+ PPV at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, in what is being touted as the best card in the U.S. in over a decade.
Interestingly, Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs), hasn't been considered a contender for the Canelo fight, indicating that few believe he can defeat the veteran Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs). A victory for Madrimov would surprise many fans and prove them wrong about his capabilities.
If Madrimov wins, he could position himself for a fight against Canelo early next year. This match-up would evoke memories of the prime GGG from 2017, who many thought had bested the Mexican star.
“Everyone’s dream is to fight the biggest name fighters, and I’m thinking about the task ahead of me, Terence Crawford,” said Madrimov in media reports.
What remains uncertain is whether His Excellency will change his plans for Crawford to fight Canelo regardless of the outcome of his bout with Madrimov. If the result of Crawford's fight on August 3rd is irrelevant, it renders the Madrimov match meaningless.
Why not schedule the Canelo-Crawford fight now instead of risking Crawford facing a younger, stronger opponent who could potentially knock him out?
“I see all the talk, and people are talking about Canelo-Crawford. Maybe it’s time to talk about Madrimov-Canelo,” Madrimov stated.
Ideally, His Excellency should inform the fans that the winner of the Crawford vs. Madrimov fight will earn the opportunity to face Canelo. This announcement would add more drama and excitement to the event. Currently, the fight appears to be a premature coronation for Crawford, positioning him as Canelo's next opponent for early 2025.
“After the fight, I will look for the biggest fights. The opportunity to fight Canelo is a special one. I would love that one right after Crawford,” added Madrimov.
Fans would be more understanding if Canelo defended his title against Madrimov rather than Crawford, as Madrimov is a natural 154-pounder. Crawford, on the other hand, started his career at 135 pounds and is only moving up to junior middleweight for one fight before jumping two weight classes to face Alvarez.