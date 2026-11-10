Date and Location for Jaron Ennis vs. Josh Kelly Unification Fight Reportedly Set

Jaron Ennis and Josh Kelly's collision course has an official destination date.

Since Ennis claimed the WBA and WBO super welterweight titles from Xander Zayas in June, his unification goal is clear. 'Boots' was almost immediately linked to Kelly, the IBF titleholder, and the matchup is now official.

Ennis and Kelly's three-belt title unification bout will headline a Matchroom Boxing card at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 27, 2027, according to boxing reporter Dan Rafael. Ennis and Kelly are both promoted by Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, with whom they both recently signed multi-fight contract extensions.

The announcement confirms the first boxing event in State Farm Arena since Claressa Shields vs. Kaye Scott in August.

NEWS: Per sources, the Boots Ennis-Josh Kelly three-belt 154 unification fight will take place Feb. 27 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. #boxing #EnnisKelly — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) November 9, 2026

Kelly, 32, is coming off a title defense win over Caoimhin Agyarko on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga, one month after Ennis' win over Zayas. The win solidified his title reign after he upset Bakhram Murtazaliev to win the belt in January.

Now 19-1-1, Kelly will take his nine-fight win streak into the title fight with Ennis.

Ennis was long linked to WBC interim champion Vergil Ortiz Jr., but multiple factors prevented the fight from happening. Ortiz has not fought since November 2025, only recently settling his lawsuit against his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, and Golden Boy Promotions.

The winner of the WBA, WBO and IBF showdown will own all but one of the belts at 154 pounds, likely setting up a massive unification fight with WBC champion Sebastian Fundora in late 2027. The 6-foot-6 Fundora just notched his fourth title defense on Oct. 17 with a last-second knockout of Ermal Hadribeaj.

Jaron Ennis and Josh Kelly to provide clarity at 154 pounds

Since Ennis joined the weight class, super welterweight has not-so-subtly become one of boxing's most prominent divisions. Ennis and Fundora are already two of the sport's biggest names, with multiple headlining fights on their records, making that potential fight one of the biggest fantasy matchups on the horizon.

Jaron Ennis (left) landing a body punch on Xander Zayas (right). | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Although the most overlooked champion at 154 pounds, Kelly has done nothing but continue to defy the odds. After pulling off a +300 upset win over Murtazaliev to win the title, beating Ennis would be the cherry on top of an already incredible career.

In addition to the titles on the line, Ennis also stakes his No. 9 spot in the Ring Magazine pound-for-pound rankings, which he earned with his win over Zayas.