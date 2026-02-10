Major Update On Jaron Ennis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr After Recent Setbacks

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis and Vergil Ortiz Jr. might finally meet in the ring after all.

Despite back-and-forth negotiations seemingly going nowhere and Ortiz seemingly removing himself from the conversation, the two super welterweight stars are now reportedly closing in on an official fight agreement.

There is "optimism" that both sides will reach an agreement within the next week, with the fight targeted for April, Ring Magazine insider Mike Coppinger reported.

Jaron “Boots” Ennis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. is being targeted for April in Las Vegas and could be finalized this week, sources tell @ringmagazine. Lots of optimism on both sides a deal within reach for the best fight at 154 pounds. pic.twitter.com/EuVTBbDsMV — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 9, 2026

Ennis and Ortiz have been circling each other since the former joined the division in October 2025. After three years as the IBF welterweight champion, Ennis made his 154-pound debut with a first-round TKO win over Uisma Lima to claim the vacant WBA interim super welterweight title.

Ortiz, who also moved up from welterweight, has been the WBC interim 154-pound champion since August 2024, when he beat Serhii Bohachuk by majority decision.

Although neither is a "regular" world champion, Ennis and Ortiz are widely regarded as the two best super welterweight boxers, stirring significant intrigue in the matchup. In typical boxing fashion, both have accused the other of avoiding the fight, but it appears the fight is finally on the table.

Jaron Ennis, Vergil Ortiz Jr. back in negotiations despite pending lawsuit

Vergil Ortiz Jr., in red corner, lands a right on Samuel Vargas during their bout at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on July 24, 2020. Ortiz Jr. remains undefeated with a record of 16-0 (16KOs). | Omar Ornelas/The Desert Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Aside from the politics involved in the matchmaking, the Ennis-Ortiz matchup took a significant blow when 'The Texas Machine' filed a lawsuit against his own promoter in January. Ortiz's decision to drag Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions into court seemingly sidelined him for the foreseeable future, considering the goal of his lawsuit was to break out of his contract.

De La Hoya has since come out to say he will be fighting the lawsuit, but no further developments were made public. However, if Ortiz signs to fight Ennis in the next week, as Coppinger reported, the two sides would have evidently come to an agreement.

The ongoing lawsuit left Ortiz's future in question, allowing Ennis to seemingly move on. 'Boots' has been publicly clamoring for another fight for months, and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, teased an upcoming announcement in recent weeks.

With Xander Zayas recently becoming the WBA and WBO unified super welterweight champion and Josh Kelly breaking into the title picture with an upset win over Bakhram Murtazaliev, the 154-pound division has suddenly heated up in early 2026. If either Ennis or Ortiz can get a win over the other, they would be positioned to end the year as one of the biggest stars in the sport.