Vergil Ortiz Jr Files Emergency Motion Against Golden Boy Promotions

Vergil Ortiz Jr. is continuing to do everything he can to free himself from Golden Boy Promotions.

Ortiz initially filed a lawsuit against his promoter on Jan. 16 with the intent to get out of the deal. Golden Boy Promotions subsequently obtained a temporary restraining order, which prevented Ortiz from communicating and working with rival promotions.

Now, Ortiz has filed an emergency motion against the temporary restraining order, claiming it has expired, according to Ring Magazine. Golden Boy received the TRO on Feb. 13, and Ortiz claims the court gave it an expiration date of Feb. 27.

Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy received the TRO as Ortiz was in talks with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing to finalize his long-awaited matchup with WBA interim super welterweight champion Jaron 'Boots' Ennis. The order essentially halted all communications, which Ortiz is attempting to get back on track.

Oscar De La Hoya | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Ortiz claimed in his initial lawsuit that working with De La Hoya significantly limited his career potential in terms of working with other promoters to book lucrative fights. The 27-year-old believed that De La Hoya's poor relationships with Hearn and Turki Alalshikh were the primary reasons he has yet to receive an official contract to fight Ennis.

De La Hoya immediately said in a statement that he would be fighting the lawsuit to keep Ortiz under contract. Ortiz, however, appears intent on never fighting for Golden Boy Promotions again.

Eddie Hearn delivers Jaron Ennis-Vergil Ortiz Jr. ultimatum

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Ennis fight remains on the table if Ortiz and Golden Boy can reach a settlement, the window appears to be closing.

Hearn voiced his sustained interest in making the fight, but he publicly warned Ortiz that time might be running out. Hearn recently told reporters that he is in his "last few days" waiting for the legal situation to resolve before he wants to move on to other matchups for Ennis.

"I think the next few days are the last days to make the Vergil Ortiz fight," Hearn said on Sunday, via BoxingScene. "I'm still hopeful, simply because it's the biggest fight in American boxing, but we have a job to do for Jaron Ennis."

Ennis and Ortiz both have other options, even if losing the matchup would leave a sour taste in their mouths. As interim champions, Ennis and Ortiz are ideally in line to fight WBA regular champion Xander Zayas and WBO regular champion Sebastian Fundora, respectively.