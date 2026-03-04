Eddie Hearn Reveals Three Champions He Lined Up for Conor Benn Before Zuffa Signing

Conor Benn's shock departure from Matchroom Boxing garnered huge attention in the combat sports world in February as he signed with Zuffa Boxing.

In what is understood to be a $15 million deal, and 'The Destroyer' Benn will take on Regis Prograis in the co-main event of Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov in April.

Speaking on the move for Benn, Hearn has now revealed what options he had set out for the 29-year-old prior to the move.

Eddie Hearn targeted three world champions for Conor Benn

Conor Benn | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

In a recent interview with IFL TV, Hearn discussed the departure of Benn from Matchroom Boxing. Speaking on what he would have wanted for Benn in terms of future bouts, Hearn said, "The only thing I wanted to do was make Conor Benn a world champion."

The boxing promoter added that he told Benn, "To see you win a world title would be one of the most unbelievable achievements that I've ever had in boxing."

Further comments from Hearn suggest that Benn's focus is now entirely financial, as opposed to having world title aspirations, before listing three world champions he wanted to target for the fighter: Regis Prograis, Josh Kelly and Rolly Romero.

"The first one, I know it was a lot less money than $15 million to fight Regis Prograis, but I just felt he should have fought Lewis Crocker. That was such a natural fight to make. We told him to take it." Eddie Hearn

Lewis Crocker | IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Hearn said that Benn's reaction to a potential fight with the IBF World Welterweight champion was 'f--- that', due to ill feelings toward Crocker's coach, Billy Nelson.

"Sometimes they think those fights are a little bit beneath them," Hearn added.

Despite feeling that Benn 'would never take a fight' with IBF Super Welterweight champion Josh Kelly, Hearn expressed his desire to make the fight between the pair in the UK.

Kelly had also called out Benn after recently winning his 154-pound title.

Rolly Romero | IMAGO / Cover-Images

The third and final champion that Hearn mentioned as a potential path to a title for Benn was Rolando 'Rolly' Romero. The promoter described a potential matchup between the WBA World Welterweight champion and Benn as a 'really good fight'.

"Those fights didn't deliver the money that other fights and other opportunities did... I just think the mindset was a little bit different to everyone."

In terms of how the matchups would have played out, Hearn seemed confident in Benn when taking on Crocker and Romero, while describing a bout with Kelly as 'competitive'.