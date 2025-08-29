Manny Pacquiao's 'Frontrunner' For Next Fight Revealed
46-year-old boxing sensation Manny Pacquiao turned back the clock during his July 10 fight against reigning WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. While the fight ended in a majority draw, many believe that Pacquiao was the most active boxer during the 12-round bout, landed more solid shots, and ultimately deserved to get his hand raised.
Alas, while Pacquiao didn't emerge from that fight with his 13th major world title, it still felt like a win for him and his huge fan base, given there were a lot of concerns for Pacquiao's safety in fighting such an elite boxer after being retired for the past four years.
But Pacquiao put all those concerns to bed with his performance. And now, the question becomes who the "Pac Man" is going to fight against next, as he has made it clear that he's interesting in fighting at least one more time.
Manny Pacquiao's Manager Reveals Frontrunner for Next Fight
Pacquiao's advisor, Sean Gibbons, was recently interviewed by gamblingonline.net, which was then published in an August 27 article from DAZN. When Gibbons was asked who Pacquiao would likely be fighting next, he sent a clear message.
“All of the stories are out there and Rolly Romero is one of the frontrunners because Manny wants meaningful fights,” Gibbons said. “He wants to break his own records and make history, just like when he won the world title at 40 years old."
He later added, “Both Manny and Rolly are with PBC. We’ll make some decisions and evaluate what’s ahead for the rest of 2025 and into 2026.”
However, Rolly Romero isn't the only boxer who is in the running to face Pacquiao next, as Gibbons added, “A fight with Ryan Garcia has been discussed but he’s a complicated guy to deal with,” Gibbons added. “It’s not out of the question, but it’s difficult.
“Mario Barrios is a great guy, but unfortunately, he doesn’t sell. He’s not exciting and doesn’t bring the kind of energy Rolly Romero brings. Rolly brings chaos, unpredictability," Gibbons concluded.
Therefore, it doesn't sound likely that Barrios will be getting a rematch against Pacquiao, despite holding a belt.
There's no doubt that a fight between Rolly Romero or Ryan Garcia (whom Romero beat back in May) would be a massive money fight for Pacquiao, and would attract a lot of attention and intrigue.
Pacquiao has stated that he'd like to fight in December, but coming back in early 2026 might be more feasible at this point.
