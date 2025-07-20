Manny Pacquiao's Son Reveals Reason He Wants Father To Retire After Mario Barrios Draw
Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao turned back the clock during his WBC welterweight title fight against Mario Barrios on July 19. While the fight ended up as a majority draw, many believe that Pacquiao did more than enough to deserve the win and should have gotten this hand raised.
Regardless, given that much of the narrative heading into this fight was that Pacquiao fighting at 46 years old, after not having competed in a professional bout in four years, was dangerous for his health, Pacquiao's supporters have to be feeling pretty good on this Sunday, despite not getting the victory.
Pacquiao's form in the fight is making many say he should keep fighting, if only to rematch Barrios and earn his rightful championship belt. But Manny's oldest son, Jimuel, doesn't share this stance, which he made clear when speaking with FightHype after his dad's draw.
"Right now, he should focus on getting rest. But he is 46 now, so for me personally, I love him. I just want him to be safe, I don't want him to take any more punishment," Jimuel said of his father.
This isn't the first time that Jimuel has expressed concern over his father's boxing career, as he told FightHype on May 18 that, "He's 46 now. And even me, as his son, I love him, he's my dad. There's also concern there, you know?
"But I believe in him. He has shown us that he stays in shape year around and all that. So weight is not gonna be a problem, fitness is not gonna be a problem," he added.
Of course, Jimuel is within his rights to be concerned for his father's health. But he's probably in the minority when it comes to not wanting to see Pacquiao fight at least one more time, given how good he looked against Barrios on Saturday.
