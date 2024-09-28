Mayer Becomes Victorious By Beating Sandy Ryan – Acquires WBO Title
By Isaac Nyamungu
Mikaela Mayer wrestled the WBO welterweight title from Sandy Ryan in a fascinating clash key event last night in New York, becoming victorious by winning the belt on majority decision scores over 10 rounds.
Mayer (20-2, 5 KO) sort of felt due to essentially get the approval in a close, high-voltage fight like this one, as she’d come up on the short end of debatable decisions against Alycia Baumgardner and Natasha Jonas in the past.
In a year where women's boxing hasn't been as prominently highlighted compared to the past few years, Sandy Ryan as well as Mikaela Mayer got entangled in an epic encounter worthy of a mention for Fight of the Year in Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater, New York.
A heated rivalry and bitter exchange emanated ahead in the match, with Mayer beating Ryan via majority decision to win the WBO welterweight title. The judges scored the fight 95-95, 97-93, 96-94.
Both boxers were emotional, from before the clash to the war they competed in. Ryan got hit with red paint as she left the hotel room before fight night. She pronounced Mayer's team set her up. Her sentiments stemmed from Mayer's emotional journey after former coach Kay Koroma left her to work with Ryan.
Fury was evident in Ryan's eyes as round four started. Both exchanged rights and jabs that went through their defenses. Mayer's reach presented her the edge in round five, while Ryan used left hooks to rock Mayer in round six. A comeback formed as Ryan dug into Mayer with body shots, landing 22 power shots.
A 34 year old, Mayer is now a two-division world title holder, having formerly won titles as a super featherweight. Ryan (7-2-1, 3 KO) will probably be on the hunt for an immediate rematch, and given how good of a fight this was and the fact that there’s probably nothing bigger for either of them to do instead, it would be welcome, though that will come down to what Mayer wants to do.
“It was similar to how I thought it would go. I respected Sandy as a boxer, she has a big pedigree, but I knew I was going to beat her to the punch, that I was faster and sharper,” Mayer said. “I picked it up halfway through the fight like I always do, she just couldn’t handle my timing. I felt like I won the fight, I’m just glad I got the right decision this time,” said Mayer.
“She’s probably the strongest person I’ve ever boxed, not so much in her (punches), but you could feel it in her body,” Mayer continued. “But skill beats strength. ... I was landing my combinations at will. I was catching her coming in every time,” she added.
“I think through all the ups and downs the one thing I took from all that was experience. I’ve had to experience all types of emotions. I took that into this type of fight. I know when that bell rings, it’s all in the past,” said Mayer in relation to their differences with Sandy.