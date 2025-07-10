Exclusive: Xander Zayas Looking To Win First World Title On Final Top Rank-ESPN Card
The career of Xander Zayas has been associated with Top Rank and ESPN since the Puerto Rican made his pro debut on Oct. 26th, 2019. That night, he knocked out Genesis Wynn in the first round. Now he has a chance to win his first world title under the banner that built him up.
Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs) is set to face Jorge Garcia Perez for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title on July 26th at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. On paper, it's the toughest fight of Zayas' career, with Zayas ranked No. 1 by the WBO at 154 lbs, and Garcia Perez at No. 2.
The matchup will see Zayas fight someone similar to his stature, and who also likes to come forward and punish the body. The bout also adds to the illustrious Mexico vs. Puerto Rico rivalry that has been longstanding in the sport of boxing.
Garcia Perez (33-4, 26 KOs) is coming off a career victory, beating Charles Conwell by split decision on April 19th. Zayas told KO on SI that this is the first opponent that has similar reach to him, which may be surprising as the Puerto Rican has long been one of the bigger boxers in the division.
"It's gonna be an interesting fight. I'm gonna do what I do best, and make the adjustments where they need to be made and become a world champion."- Zayas told KO on SI
The 22-year-old analyzed Garcia Perez's game, saying that his opponent likes to come forward and throw combinations. Zayas added that although Garcia Perez has a long reach, he likes to work on the inside.
"As long as we can keep that distance. Know when to cut the distance, know when to work my angles, know when to work my footwork. I feel like everything can come together and we can have a beautiful night July 26th.- Zayas told KO on SI
Before the WBO title was vacated, it was held by Sebastian Fundora, who is also the WBC champion. Fundora and Zayas were in talks to fight this year, but Fundora opted for a more lucrative fight in the rematch with Tim Tzsyu on July 19th, on the Manny Pacquiao-Mario Barrios undercard. Zayas said he was frustrated with that whole process.
"l literally beat the world champion without stepping in the ring with him. He had to vacate his title. I always said it, he has to fight me or he has to leave the belt."- Zayas on Fundora vacating the WBO title
Despite this being the Floridian's first world title fight, he said the training camp has stayed the same, adding that he always trains with the same intensity, hunger and sharpness since day one. He also said that he never goes into fight prep with any doubt, emphasizing that in order to be the best you have to train like you're the best.
This will be Zayas' second fight of 2025, last stopping Slawa Spomer in the 9th round on Feb. 14th. It will also be the sixth time the undefeated contender has fought at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, and his fourth-straight fight at the venue. Zayas said he knows that the atmosphere is going to be amazing, as always, but understands that the energy may be a bit different because of what is at stake.
"I already know what to expect when I go in there. Fans are gonna be rooting for me, they're gonna be cheering for me. And I just have to stay focus and execute."- Zayas told KO on SI
Zayas and Top Rank have a very special relationship. He was the youngest signing in the promotion's history and has seen his career grow exclusively under their banner, along with the ESPN broadcast. Now, he gets to headline the final card under their partnership.
"They've been together for so long, and for me to have their final fight under their broadcast, to close out what was a beautiful story. For me to be in that position it means a lot."- Zayas told KO on SI
Zayas understands the task at hand, and he intends to bring fireworks July 26th, when he faces Garcia Perez for the WBO junior middleweight title.
"It's going to be an amazing night. I'm gonna become a world champion. And I'm going to bring glory to Puerto Rico."- Zayas told KO on SI
