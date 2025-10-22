Top Rank Fights To Air On New Channel Following ESPN Departure
Top Rank Boxing's post-ESPN era will officially begin with Mikaela Mayer and Mary Spencer.
Mayer, 35, and Spencer, 40, headline a five-fight card on Oct. 30. The event will be the company's third since parting with ESPN in July.
The Mayer vs. Spencer event will be available to stream on Top Rank Classics, a new channel that was recently formed in August. Top Rank Classics can be viewed on the free services Tubi, ROKU, Pluto TV and VIZIO, according to the Top Rank website.
Top Rank Classics is a FAST channel, which stands for Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television. Tubi and Pluto TV are the most accessible options for fans, requiring no account setup.
The FAST channel is a far cry from ESPN, but it still allows fans to watch boxing free of charge. In doing so, Top Rank remains the only major promotion fans can watch without subscribing to a streaming service or purchasing a pay-per-view.
The last time Top Rank streamed on a major ESPN network, Xander Zayas defeated Jorge Garcia Perez in the main event to win the WBO super welterweight title. The promotion has had two events since, but neither was available to stream on a public channel.
Top Rank officially remained with ESPN for one more event that aired on Sept. 6. However, that fight card, headlined by Oscar Valdez and Ricky Medina, was only available on ESPN Deportes, the network's Spanish broadcast affiliate.
The promotion made a major return the following week with Naoya Inoue's latest title defense against Murodjon Akhmadaliev. The event flew under the radar, largely because it aired just hours after the massive Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight card and was streamed on Facebook.
Mikaela Mayer kicks off new Top Rank era with triple crown quest
Since the departure of Shakur Stevenson and Vasiliy Lomachenko's retirement, Mayer is one of the biggest stars remaining in Top Rank. The promotion is treating her as such by featuring the former Olympian in its first major event since its ESPN divorce.
Mayer has already reigned over two divisions, including women's featherweight, in which she still holds the WBO title. The 35-year-old is coming off consecutive wins over Sandy Ryan that cemented her as an elite 147-pounder.
Spencer does not have the prestige of Mayer, but she has been just as dominant in her recent performances. After a decorated amateur career, Spencer has gone 10-2 as a professional, only losing to former champion Femke Hermans.
Spencer, who claimed the WBA women's super welterweight championship in April, will attempt to make her first title defense against Mayer.
The Latest Boxing News
BKFC Signs Aspen Ladd, Targets Hometown Event For Debut
Jaron "Boots" Ennis Reveals Negotiations With Fighter At The Top Of His List
Oscar De La Hoya Blasts Ryan Garcia, Addresses Simmering Feud
Teddy Atlas Explains How Fabio Wardley Can Overcome The Odds Against Joseph Parker