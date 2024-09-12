Michigan’s Dort Financial Center To Host Homeboy Ardreal "Bossman" Holmes Jr Clash Against Noriega
Dort Financial Center sets the stage for the Ardreal "Bossman" Holmes Jr Clash Against Cuban Hugo Noriega today. The main event features USBA super welterweight champion Holmes Jr. who will be defending his title against Cuban veteran Hugo Noriega. Holmes ranked 14 by the WBO is a Flint native and will be on stage with other Michagan stars including his younger brother Jaquan McElroy.
“FLINT MICHIGAN STAND UP! IT’S FIGHT WEEK,” posted Salita Promotions on X. “Undefeated Flint native, Ardreal Holmes, goes toe-to-toe with Cuba’s Hugo Noriega this Thursday at the Dort Financial Center.” The match streaming live on DAZN will feature several other boxers on the card.
“Unbeaten super welterweight Joseph “Sug” Hicks of Grand Rapids, Michigan will take on Detroit’s Ronnie Austion Thursday Sept,” said Salita Promotions. Dmitriy Salita, a former professional boxer is one of the leading forces in the world of boxing and is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of champions. Salita promotions showcases exciting matchups featuring top prospects, reigning champions, and fierce contenders, Salita Promotions delivers thrilling fights that captivate passionate fans.
Holmes Jr. is a promising young boxer with a perfect record of 15-0, including six knockouts whereas Noriega has a 10 -2 record with 5 KOs. Holmes' triumph in February this year over Marlon Harrington marked his first attempt to defend the USBA title that he had won in June of last year.
With both standing at 6' 2", Holmes faces a tough challenge tonight against Hugo Noriega as he seeks to remain undefeated. Noriega, a seasoned veteran, will be looking to upset the reigning champion and spoil his perfect record.
“Thursday in Flint it’s going down!!!! Get your tickets,” said GWOAT Clarissa Shields on X. Shields, a Flint Native herself and a boxing super star accompanied Holmes for a training session and met with other boxers during the work out.
Holmes expressed his gratitude for headlining the fight in his hometown and said that he was excited and confident in his ability to perform well. Holmes also mentioned that he had admired Claressa Shields' career and was thrilled to have the opportunity to headline his own event.