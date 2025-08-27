Mike Perry Laser Focused On Jeremy Stephens In Return From Year-Long Layoff At BKFC 82 [Exclusive]
It has been an eventful year for Mike Perry, but the 'King of Violence' is ready to step back into the BKFC circle.
Ahead of his fight with Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82, Perry has not competed in any capacity since July 2024, when he stepped in on short notice in a sixth-round TKO loss to Jake Paul. The fight was his true first professional boxing fight with gloves since 2015.
Since then, Perry has put his focus into the business side of combat sports and launched Dirty Boxing, which held its first event, a closed-door show in November 2024. Perry knows that his involvement with Dirty Boxing will keep him involved in the industry long after he retires from professional competition, but he is ready to step back into the line of fire.
Perry understands that he will have his hands full with Stephens, a fellow UFC veteran who is also undefeated in bare-knuckle boxing, but he is ready to put on another highlight-reel performance.
"[Jeremy Stephens] is the only other guy that has a chance [against me] in bare-knuckle," Perry told KO On SI. "He's gonna be a quick, bouncy style. He has some decent boxing. Even going back to the UFC, he did some damage to his opponent [Mason Jones] with his boxing, and his opponent used the sport of mixed martial arts to get the win against him."
The fight will commence at 175 pounds in the BKFC's middleweight division. Perry's last two fights have been at middleweight, but the weight class will be a step up for Stephens, who last competed at 165 pounds.
Perry is aware that the contracted weight will make him the bigger fighter, but also knows that Stephens' speed could pose an issue. Stephens is coming off a win over Eddie Alvarez at BKFC Knucklemania V, against whom he was also the significantly smaller fighter.
"In the in betweens, Jeremy keeps doing singular contracts. I mean, he said he's not coming for the check, but I'm pretty sure that's what he's coming for. He said, 'I'm gonna break his neck,' that's pretty much what he said. So I'm gonna punch him in the face so hard that he breaks his neck and get the win.
"He's a tough competitor. His little speed and s*** is gonna be something he's gonna try and use. But I'm already working around all the corners, all the angles, and I'm gonna catch him."
Mike Perry's future with BKFC, Dirty Boxing
BKFC president David Feldman teased a fight with Conor McGregor for the winner of the 'King of Violence' title fight. Like any fighter, Perry would not hesitate to sign a contract with McGregor's name on it, but he is aware that the process might not be as straightforward. Although a part-owner of BKFC, McGregor remains under contract with the UFC, which reportedly has him committed for two more fights.
However, Perry is not afraid to play the long game. With his 34th birthday approaching on Sept. 15, Perry still believes that he has over a decade remaining in his fighting career and takes inspiration from fighters like Anderson Silva and Yoel Romero, who competed at a high level deep into their forties.
"I was talking to some guys today, and I was looking at Dan Hendo [Dan Henderson] and Yoel Romero. Even Anderson Silva, [who fought at] 47 years old. These guys are still killing the game. So I look at myself like that. I'm 33; I'll be 34 next month. I got 13 more years if I pace it out right, promote everything properly, keep grinding hard and continue to work to be my best self. Anything is possible, bro."
Once he steps into the ring, Perry will end an 18-month-long layoff from the BKFC. The time away halted some of the momentum he gained from his one-minute knockout win over Thiago Alves, but another big win would put him right back on track.
