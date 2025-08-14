Mike Perry Reacts To BKFC 82 Matchup Against Jeremy Stephens

TWO OF THE BADDEST MEN IN BKFC WILL HEADLINE OUR JERSEY DEBUT! PERRY vs STEPHENS - VIOLENCE GUARANTEED!#BKFC82 | Oct 4 | Tix presale begins 8/18, full onsale 8/19 at https://t.co/LJX5urGkRW 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/lIwboyiKDY