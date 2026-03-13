Mike Tyson Reveals His Pick For Shakur Stevenson vs Gervonta Davis Fight

A potential matchup between Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta "Tank" Davis is considered to be one of boxing's "super fights."

Hall of Fame boxer Mike Tyson revealed his thoughts to Fight Hub TV on who he believes would win the hypothetical matchup between the two stars while at the "Mike Tyson Invitational" amateur tournament in Las Vegas.

"If Shakur handles this guy like he did [Teofimo] Lopez, I'm with him." Mike Tyson

"Somebody has got to give him a fight, but you have to be very sophisticated to know how to fight him," Tyson said. "You've got constant action, motions, constant motion against him. You've got to be on him constantly. Once you start looking at him and doing this, you're dead. He's going to pick you apart."

Stevenson's win against Lopez is considered one of the most impressive of his career. Following the win, he jumped up to third in the Ring Magazine's pound-for-pound rankings, trailing only Naoya Inoue and Oleksandr Usyk.

Fans have been asking for this fight to materialize for multiple years. On the show 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, Stevenson gave fans an unfortunate update on the status of the fight.

“I would love [to fight Davis], but at the end of the day, once again, if somebody says they're never going to fight me, f--- you. I don’t need you, bro,” Stevenson told Anthony.

Mike Tyson reveals his thoughts on Gervonta Davis

When asked if he believed that Davis' style is similar to his own, Tyson was complimentary of the world champion's skills.

"He's a great fighter, he is a great fighter. Especially when he is serious about it. I don't know if he's as serious as he used to be," Tyson said. "When he was serious, he was a hell of a fighter. Nobody came close."

Mike Tyson referred to Gervonta "Tank" Davis as "a great fighter," despite picking him to lose in a fight with Shakur Stevenson. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"Tank" has been on pound-for-pound lists throughout much of his career, but following a tie with Lamont Roach Jr. in March 2025, and the legal battles he's faced since, he has largely been removed from those lists.

Tyson added that Davis is the only fighter he believes would compete with Stevenson or super lightweight boxer Keyshawn Davis.

Mike Tyson gave an update on Floyd Mayweather fight

Mike Tyson is scheduled to face Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition on April 25. When asked how he was feeling ahead of the matchup, Tyson was bursting with confidence.

"Next month, a month from now, we're ready. Whenever." Mike Tyson

He wore a cast which initially shed doubt on the status of the fight. However, it appears that he'll be ready to fight in the Democratic Republic of Congo.