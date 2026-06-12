Oscar De La Hoya Reveals When Gervonta Davis vs Floyd Schofield Might Take Place

Promotional rivals Golden Boy and PBC seem to have resolved key issues, potentially paving the way for a significant bout that could alter the division.

For months, it was unclear whether Gervonta Davis and Floyd Schofield would meet in the ring. Critics have questioned whether the 23-year-old Schofield was prepared to face Davis, who is considered among the best lightweights in recent years. The situation became clearer when the WBA officially mandated Davis to face Schofield as his next challenger.

Boxing always looks toward the next superfight, as fans flock to streaming services and to whatever arena hosts the card. Recently, De La Hoya has taken a bearish stance on the possibility of the fight. However, this week, a notable shift occurred.

De La Hoya on Davis vs Schofield

Oscar De La Hoya | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Fight Hype caught up with De La Hoya, and the champion-turned-CEO appeared to change his tone, now bringing a more bullish demeanor into the fold.

"On paper, it should get made. The WBA, I believe, ordered that fight. I was talking to (promoter) Tom Brown—he's going to obviously send in his proposal to Eric Gomez (President of Golden Boy)," De La Hoya stated.

While this official order increases the likelihood that the fight will be finalized, a mandate does not guarantee that contracts will be signed or venues arranged. Still, the development presents a real opportunity for a division-impacting fight. De La Hoya also dismissed concerns that Schofield's age (23) would be a barrier.

"Keep saying that. I think Floyd Schofield is in a great position. He never leaves the gym. He's probably the hardest worker in boxing right now. He's getting stronger, faster, and better, and he's still very young." Schofield turned pro at 18 in 2020, debuting with a knockout over Richard Equisbel.

While the promoter believes that Schofield is ready to take the quantum leap that is Davis, De La Hoya also outlined what he thinks Schofield's natural course should be, guiding the conversation seamlessly from belief to strategy.

"As a promoter, I think he should take one more fight before Tank. But if he wants it now, let's do it. It's not my preferred choice, but if his father and he want it, that's my job. I'm not sure what Tank Davis is planning, but I've heard he wants to fight in the third quarter this year."

Davis' power is well-known, while his fight IQ, punch placement, and footwork are often overlooked. The key question remains whether Schofield can bridge the gap in power and, more importantly, in experience for this now-mandated matchup.