Mike Tyson Reviews Terence Crawford's Victory Over Madrimov
By Mohamed Bahaa
Terence Crawford has once more created history by earning a world title in a fourth weight class. This month, the 36-year-old dropped his undisputed welterweight title to enter the 154-pound class, when he squared off against the tough Israil Madrimov for the WBA World Title.
Crawford's triumph was hard-earned and resulted in a unanimous decision from the judges. The fight did not, however, fit his usual script. Crawford, well-known for his stopping power, ended his eleven-fight stoppage streak. Though flashes of brilliance defined his performance, Madrimov's unusual and demanding technique obviously presented a challenge.
Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson candidly discussed the bout on a recently. Sitting ringside for the game, Tyson gave compliments as well as criticism.
"I just came from Crawford’s last fight. I thought that was a tough guy and I’m glad [Crawford] came back the last two rounds. The guy was very awkward and strong," Tyson said, He expressed reservations about Crawford's choice of opponent.
"Crawford fights anybody – I don’t agree with that, cause you gotta look good in order to not mess up your next fight. You fight this guy and don’t look good the fans are gonna go ‘ah I don’t wanna see this, he’s not gonna look good against the next guy.’ You gotta constantly have fights that you know a fighter is gonna make you look good. The guy’s gotta pressure you," Tyson said, stressing the possible dangers of facing such a challenging opponent.
Tyson noted that for Crawford, Madrimov's unusual movements and evasive tactics complicated the bout more than expected. "Crawford is not suited for this kind of movement. Very awkward," Tyson pointed out.
Following the bout, excitement for Crawford's alleged ambitions to climb in weight once more to challenge super-middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez cooled. Tyson's worries mirrored those of other observers who have questioned if Crawford's most recent performance fairly reflects his capacity for success in higher weight divisions.
Crawford is not deterred despite the mixed reactions. Though other prospects, such a possible meeting with Vergil Ortiz at super-welterweight, have been discussed, reports indicate that the only bout he is really interested in is against Canelo. Key organizer of major boxing events Turki Al Sheikh says Crawford might very well turn down any other offers in search of his ultimate goal.