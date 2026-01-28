Tyson Fury's Boxing Return Confirmed as Date and Location Announced

Tyson Fury will officially return to the ring on April 11 in the United Kingdom when he competes on a live Netflix broadcast.

In early 2025, Fury surprised the boxing world when he made an announcement stating his retirement from the sport. The decision came just a number of weeks after a second consecutive loss to the current unified heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury, 37, was involved in rumors surrounding a bout with fellow British Anthony Joshua in 2025; however, the bout never came to fruition. Now, Fury will mark his return against a different opponent.

Tyson Fury To Take On Arslanbek Makhmudov On April 11 in the UK

Fury will formally return to the ring for the first time since December 2024 when he faces Russian heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov, Netflix has announced.

Fury will aim to mark his return with a win, having not been victorious in the ring since a 2023 bout with MMA star Francis Ngannou. The win had improved Fury's record to 34-0-1, before suffering back-to-back losses to Usyk.

'The Gypsy King' will be taking on Makhmudov, who currently has a 21-2 record as a professional. The bout is set to take place in the UK, with a venue yet to be announced.

It will be Makhmudov's second consecutive outing in Britain, having faced hometown hero Dave Allen in a headline bout in Sheffield last October. Winning the bout via unanimous decision, the 'Lion' Makhmudov showed great appreciation for the crowd in enemy territory.

The win made it two wins in a row for Makhmudov, building on a previous victory over Ricardo Brown earlier in 2025.

When Allen brought Makhmudov the distance in Sheffield, it was just the second time in the Russian's career that he had been taken the distance. Of his 21 wins, 19 have come by way of knockout. As for his two losses, he was stopped in 2024 and 2023 bouts against Guido Vianello and Agit Kabayel, respectively.

Netflix will stream the event after providing live coverage of three major boxing events in 2025. Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano III, Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford, and Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua were all also featured on the streaming service.

The event will mark Fury's first appearance on the streaming service. It is also understood that the fight will be presented by Ring Magazine, as Fury looks to return to the win column in his home country.