Mike Tyson's Highly Anticipated Boxing Match Against Jake Paul Has Been Rescheduled
By Mohamed Bahaa
Former American boxing legend Mike Tyson is returning to the ring to face YouTube content creator Jake Paul in a match rescheduled to November 15, after being postponed from July due to health issues faced by the former heavyweight world champion.
Promoters announced that the location of the fight, remains unchanged and will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys football team. The bout will be broadcasted on the widely known streaming platform "Netflix" to its 270 million subscribers.
Paul referenced the new date in a post on "X" (formerly Twitter) with a message stating "New date, same place, same fate."
Tyson, who turned 58 on June 30, required medical intervention on his flight between Miami and Los Angeles in May after complaining of nausea and dizziness, just few months before his anticipated fight with Paul in Texas.
Fight organizers stated that Tyson suffered from an "exacerbation of an ulcer," and doctors advised him to reduce training for several weeks, necessitating the postponement.
Tyson said, "Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training soon."
He continued, "I am grateful to the medical team that treated me and all parties for working hard to find the best date for rescheduling."
He added, "While we have a new date, the result will be the same regardless of when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out."
Tyson affirmed that he is "100 % ready" despite the health setback, emphasizing that he will be in excellent condition when he faces Paul. "I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time."
He continued, "My body is in better overall condition than it was in the 90s, and I will soon return to full training."
In mid-May, Tyson stated that taking the fight was " without thinking," dismissing criticisms that he is too old for a comeback.
Tyson will face Paul 31 year old, in an eight-round professional bout, with each round lasting two minutes, approved by the Texas boxing authorities.