Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul: ‘Iron Mike’s’ Reputation Hit A Snag After Losing To Jake Paul
By Isaac Nyamungu
Michael Tyson (born June 30, 1966) is an American former professional pugilist who contested from 1985 to 2005, with a post-retirement bout in 2024. Nicknamed "Iron Mike” Tyson, is considered as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. He dominated the sport as the undisputed world heavyweight titleholder from 1987 to 1990. Tyson attained his first 19 professional matches by knockout.
Tyson made his professional debut as an 18-year-old on March 6, 1985, in Albany, New York. He conquered Hector Mercedes via first-round TKO. He had 15 fights in his first year as a professional. Fighting frequently, Tyson won 26 of his first 28 fights by KO or TKO; 16 of those came in the first round. The quality of his opponents gradually increased to journeyman fighters and borderline contenders.
Despite posting such a tremendous performance in his prime, Tyson’s recent fight with YouTuber cum boxer Jake Paul, has seen his reputation suffer. Besides, his searches have significantly dropped, and his perception among the up-coming boxing enthusiasts has suffered.
He lost the fight.
“I love Mike Tyson, but they give him too much credit. He looked like trash. To train that long and only throw 97 punches in the whole fight was crazy. I’m just glad he didn’t get hurt out there,” said Crawford in a social media post.
However, Mike has refuted claims of legacy protection. He isn’t too concerned by what anybody perception, and reputation hits won’t be a bother to him. After he was thrashed by Paul, Tyson told Netflix, “I didn’t prove nothing to anybody, only to myself. I’m not one of those guys that looks to please the world. I’m just happy with what I can do.”
“I don’t believe in the word’ legacy.’ I just think that’s another word for ego. Legacy means absolutely nothing to me. I’m just passing through,” said Tyson in a pre-fight interview.
“I’m going to die, and it’s going to be over. Who cares about legacy after that? What a big ego. So I’m going to die — I want people to think that I’m this, I’m great? No, we’re nothing. We are dead. We’re dust. We’re absolutely nothing. Our legacy is nothing,” he said.
Though, some fans had positive thoughts on his return to the ring. For instance, media personality Piers Morgan commended Tyson for embarking to the ropes at 58.
“Prime Mike Tyson would have destroyed Jake Paul in 90 seconds. A 58-year-old Tyson went eight rounds against a much fitter and capable boxer half his age. Mock him all you like, but Mike’s got the heart of a lion, balls of steel, and will always be an absolute legend,” he said in a social media post.
Elsewhere, Paul Bamba, who unfortunately died ageing 35, crushed Mike Tyson's long-standing record by boxing 14 times in a single year.
Bamba, an American with origin of Puerto Rico entered the ropes on 14 instances this year, emerging victorious in every bout by knockout. He had a fight each month this year apart from September.
"It is with profound sorrow that we announced the passing of beloved son, brother, friend and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives," said Ne-Yo and Bamba's family in a statement posted on Instagram.