Lennox Lewis Is On Point With His Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Breakdown
Lennox Lewis has perfectly broken down Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather. The two legends are set to clash in an exhibition bout in 2026.
Tyson returned to professional boxing in 2024, 19 years after his retirement, losing to Jake Paul via decision at the age of 58. He is now a year older and is coming back to take on Mayweather in an exhibition bout. Tyson's last exhibition fight was in 2020, against Roy Jones Jr.
Mayweather, meanwhile, retired from the sport back in 2017 following his 10th round stoppage win against Conor McGregor. He has since been active in exhibition bouts, fighting Logan Paul, Deji, Tensin Nashukawa, and more. Mayweather, though, is also 48, and significantly past his prime.
Lennox Lewis on Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather
Lennox Lewis claims that Tyson vs Mayweather is not a real fight as 'Money' Mayweather wouldn't step into the ring with somebody who can hurt him and knock him out. He reckons it's just a spectacle for the fans.
"I think it’s just business. I think it’s, you know, it’s smart business, you got two great fighters with great social media so it’s a great match-up. I don’t take the fight that serious, I’m sure Floyd wouldn’t step in the ring with a man who is going to knock him out or try and hurt him."- Lennox Lewis
Lewis' breakdown is pretty accurate as neither fighters are in their prime. They've had a brief history where they've tangled in verbal warfare, but the fight appears to be a publicity stunt more than a boxing match — one where both legends can make a fortune by giving the fans a show.
MORE: Netflix Releases Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Viewership Numbers
Mike Tyson eager to put on a show against Floyd Mayweather
'Iron' Mike wants to give fans a show in his fight against Mayweather. Tyson claims he has already fought a few times since making a return to boxing and expects to be a fresher version of himself against Mayweather. Speaking on the TODAY podcast, Tyson said:
"This is gonna be some good stuff. I’m already three fights in (to my return) now, so I’ve already got over all my jitters and stuff, so this is gonna be the best one."- Mike Tyson
Answering when he'd stop fighting, Tyson added, "My son and my daughters said, ‘This is gonna be the last one, right Dad?’ I say, ‘If these people stop giving me money, yes, this will be the last one.’"
The Latest Boxing News
Oscar De La Hoya Dunks On Canelo Alvarez After Terence Crawford Loss
Terence Crawford Coach Pours Cold Water On Rumored Next Opponent
Terence Crawford Sends Cryptic 2-Word Retirement Message After Canelo Alvarez Fight
Stephen A. Smith Settles Terence Crawford And Floyd Mayweather Debate With One Key Point