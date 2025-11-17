Mizuki Hiruta Makes Inoue vs Nakatani Pick Ahead of Title Defense [Exclusive]

Mizuki Hiruta is set to defend her WBO and Ring Magazine super flyweight titles on November 22 against Gloria Gallardo. The Japanese star is one of the most active champions in boxing right now.

Hiruta is 9-0-0 with two knockout wins, and many expect her to become a well-known name in female boxing in the coming years. Hiruta, who fights for Tom Loeffler's 360 Promotions, will headline a UFC Fight Pass card, with her next fight taking place at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

Ahead of the upcoming contest, Hiruta spoke exclusively to KO On SIsharing insight on how it's different fighting in the USA than in Japan. She also made a clear pick for a potential Naoya Inoue vs Junto Nakatani fight.

Mizuki Hiruta | Consulate General of Japan – Los Angeles

Q: How is female boxing different from Japan in the USA?

Hiruta: In Japan, I don't feel people recognize and appreciate female boxing yet. So sometimes I forget, I almost forget that I'm a world champion. But in America, all the time, I feel the respect from everybody. And also, the fans are very supportive and enjoy the fights. Actually, coming to the United States and fighting here makes me more of an opportunity and possibility to be a world superstar.

Q: What is your prediction for the Gloria Gallardo fight?

Hiruta: It's not an easy fight. She's a tough opponent. Her body and her punch are both strong. It's not gonna be an easy fight because she's a tough opponent, and maybe she will be mentally and physically strong. But I will overwhelm everything, and I will knock her out.

Q: Who is your favorite female boxer?

Hiruta: Katie Taylor. When I was a beginner boxer, I didn't have any idea about the female boxing, so I didn't have any idol, but recently, Katie Taylor is my big idol.

Q: Who do you like more, Inoue or Nakatani? Who wins if they fight?

Hiruta: Junto [Nakatani]. It's difficult to say speak out, but I think Junto has a good chance.

Q: What's your career plan after the Gallardo fight?

Hiruta: So after passing this fight, I would like to make a unification fight next year.

Mizuki Hiruta | IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Q: Did you have a favorite anime growing up?

Hiruta: The one I grew up watching was Sailor Moon. I don't know too much about animes related to boxing.