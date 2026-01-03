Serrano vs Tellez Preview: Start Time, Undercard, How To Watch & Live Stream

Puerto Rican fighter Amanda Serrano (47-4-1, 31 KOs) will return to the 126-pound division on Saturday night as she looks to bounce back from her trilogy loss to Katie Taylor in July 2025.

Three of Serrano's four losses have now come from the Irish fighter, as they concluded their fierce rivalry in 2025. The third bout between the pair would see Taylor win via majority decision, as the pair had yet another close affair.

Their second bout was in November 2024, when Serrano and Taylor stole the show in the co-main event of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul. However, it would be a unanimous decision loss for Serrano in a true classic.

Serrano, 37, went into the sequel meeting with Taylor off five consecutive wins, as she bounced back from her 2022 split-decision loss to the Irish woman in style. Although 30 rounds of action with Taylor produced fantastic entertainment for boxing fans, Serrano was not able to get the better of her rival.

IMAGO / Newscom / GDA

For their second and third meetings, 'The Real Deal' Serrano ascended to the super lightweight division to take on the champion. However, she will now return to her more natural division at featherweight.

Although Serrano has not defended a world title at featherweight since 2023, she still remains the WBO and WBA champion of the division. And with Tellez coming in overweight, she will no longer be challenging for Serrano's titles.

Challenging Serrano is Florida-born fighter Reina Tellez (13-0-1, 5 KOs). Since a draw in her 2021 professional debut, the 22-year-old has gone 13 fights with victory as she now challenges for her first world titles.

Tellez goes into her bout with modern great Serrano off two 2025 victories. In June, Tellez had a one-sided decision victory over Maria Salinas, who had a 27-11-6 record, in Orlando.

Three months later, Tellez would defeat Mayela Perez (20-29-4) in another dominant display on points. Now, she aims to cause a major upset against the decorated champion Serrano.

The bout in Puerto Rico will be contested over 12 three-minute rounds.

Amanda Serrano vs Reina Tellez Date

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Amanda Serrano vs Reina Tellez Time

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST / 6:00 p.m. PST (Main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. EST)

How To Watch Serrano vs Tellez

Live Stream: DAZN

Amanda Serrano vs Reina Tellez Location

Location: Coliseo Robert Clemente, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Serrano vs Tellez Fight Card

Amanda Serrano vs Reina Tellez (12 rounds, featherweight)

Stephanie Han vs Holly Holm (10 rounds for Han's WBA World Lightweight title)

Yankiel Rivera vs Jonathan Gonzalez (10 rounds, flyweight)

Henry Lebron vs Juan Tapia (8 rounds, junior lightweight)

Ebanie Bridges vs Alexis Mones (8 rounds, bantamweight)

Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro vs Alfredo Cruz (8 rounds, featherweight)

Krystal Rosado vs Tania Walters (6 rounds, bantamweight)

Chris Echevarria vs Gabriel Bernardi Cruz (6 rounds, junior featherweight)

Abner Figueroa Cotto vs Edwin Rodriguez (6 rounds, bantamweight)

Alexis Chaparro vs Augusto Leal Salazar (6 rounds, middleweight)

Yandiel Lozano vs Johniel Ramos Cotto (6 rounds, junior lightweight)

Caleb Josue Tirado Pagan vs Justin Hill (4 rounds, bantamweight)

