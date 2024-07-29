Moses Itauma: Rising Star of Heavyweight Boxing Poised for Next Challenge
By Mohamed Bahaa
Moses Itauma, the promising young heavyweight, demonstrated on Saturday night that he’s not only too young and too fast for Mariusz Wach, but also too clever and powerful for the experienced 44-year-old Polish fighter. At just 19, Itauma showcased his extraordinary talent, overshadowing Wach with his technical proficiency and strategic acumen.
From the moment the fight began, Itauma exhibited impeccable timing and distance control. In the second round, he landed a powerful blow that sent Wach to the canvas. Itauma’s follow-up was marked by a calm and precise onslaught, underscoring his aggressive yet tactically aware style. Combining head movement with well-timed combinations, Itauma seized the opportunity to dominate. Wach, with a career record of 38 wins and 11 losses (20 by knockout), was left with no answer to Itauma’s skillful display.
"I swear down, I went back to my corner and said to Ben [Davison, his coach], ‘I think I started a bit too fast.’ He said, ‘Yeah, you did, mate, but go into the second round, pick your shots better, and slow the tempo a bit,’" Itauma recounted to Queensberry in his dressing room after the fight. He continued, "I did that, I hurt him and thought, ‘Oh shit, this is what boxing is about.’ It’s not the tempo. It’s about quality, not quantity.”
Itauma is becoming increasingly comfortable with the spotlight and the expectations placed on him as a future star in boxing. Rather than being intimidated by the pressure, Itauma seems to thrive on it, embracing his burgeoning status. “I’m starting to soak up boxing a lot more,” he explained. “When I first turned over, I felt like I had to do it. Now I really do wanna do it. Me and Ben have countless discussions. He’s like, ‘You must love it. You must love it,’ and I feel like deep down I do kind of like it.”
The search is on for a new opponent who can provide Itauma with a more challenging fight—someone who can push him not just physically but competitively. While Johnny Fisher is emerging as a solid contender, a match between Itauma and Fisher seems unlikely due to promotional constraints. Frank Warren has expressed interest in pairing Itauma with Frazer Clarke, the Olympic bronze medalist, but Clarke remains occupied with his rivalry against British champion Fabio Wardley, following their thrilling draw in March.
For Itauma to fulfill his ambition of becoming the youngest heavyweight champion in history, he may consider taking on America's Jermaine Franklin, a bold step forward. Franklin, with a record of 23 wins and 2 losses, has shown his mettle against top fighters like Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua, making him a formidable opponent for the young prodigy.
Regardless of who he faces next, the excitement surrounding Itauma’s career is palpable. As he boldly states, “Put me in with King Kong. Steps up, innit. We’ll go back to the team and think of something.” His determination to rise through the ranks is clear, and the boxing world eagerly awaits his next move.