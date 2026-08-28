Moses Itauma vs Filip Hrgovic Odds and Prediction

After Oleksandr Usyk decided to shed his titles to finish out his retirement tour, the division became a free-for-all. Moses Itauma (14-0, 12 KOs), just 21, gets his chance to claim the IBF heavyweight championship. But in his way is veteran Filip Hrgovic (20-1, 15 KOs), an Olympic bronze medalist at super heavyweight.

Itauma, viewed by many as the future of British boxing, is a hard-punching prospect with strong fundamentals and mastery of hand and foot speed. At such a young age, he will probably see his share of world championship fights. Yet, you never forget your first and the ability to become an instant global star. The heavyweight champion, even in a fractured organizational setup, automatically gains respect on an international level.

In contrast, Hrgovic is the grizzled vet who toiled on many undercards while trying to build a resume worthy of a title shot. No-nonsense and unflinching in his approach, the 34-year-old will seek to send young boxing fans home unhappy.

Filip Hrgovic | IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Moses Itauma vs. Filip Hrgovic Odds

(Odds courtesy of FanDuel)

Moneyline: Itauma -1100 / Hrgovic +600.

Winner by KO/TKO/DQ: Itauma -310 / Hrgovic +800

Winner by decision: Itauma +420 / Hrgovic +1400

Rounds 6.5: Over +100 / Under -132.

Draw: +2500

Moses Itauma vs. Filip Hrgovic Prediction

Hrgovic's primary objective will be to unleash his right hand, which is his most powerful punch. As a result, Itauma, a natural southpaw, can use his footwork to evade the straight right, keeping his head off the center line.

If the veteran cannot find the range with the younger, faster opponent, he will need to muscle Itauma around. For example, clinching will tire the smaller fighter, allowing Hrgovic to slow the pace and sap the smaller fighter's quickness.

If anything is being tested in this bout, Itauma's conditioning will step to the forefront. Hrgovic's primary goal needs to be to push the British boxer deeper into the fight, a place he's never been. What will Itauma's wind and skills look like in the seventh or eighth round? Will his punches have the same snap as the early rounds?

However, through all of that, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist will not see this fight go to the judges. If styles truly make fights, Itauma is far too far for Hrgovic, who needs everything to go right to win. Meanwhile, Itauma will want to pressure and counter him earlier. If he can avoid the right hands and physicality on the ropes, Itauma's speed and slips through the high guard will bring the IBF world heavyweight championship back to Great Britain.

Prediction: Moses Itauma by knockout

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