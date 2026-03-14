Most Valuable Promotions Signs Mikaela Mayer Ahead of ESPN Debut

Most Valuable Promotions continues building the best roster in women's boxing by signing another high-profile champion.

The female-focused promotion made another big splash by signing WBC and WBA women's super welterweight champion Mikaela Mayer, it announced on Friday. Mayer is also the WBO welterweight champion, a belt she has held since September 2024.

🚨FIGHTER SIGNING ALERT🚨



MVP has officially signed @MikaelaMayer1 ✍️



Three-division world champion.

Unified WBA & WBC champion at 154.

Reigning WBO champion at 147.

2016 U.S. Olympian.

Top 10 pound-for-pound.



The MVPW roster just got even stronger.



Mikaela…welcome to the… pic.twitter.com/rXb6Xo8Qnt — MVP - Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) March 13, 2026

The 35-year-old Mayer has spent her entire eight-year professional career with Top Rank Boxing, with whom she signed a deal after a decorated amateur career. Mayer headlined several Top Rank on ESPN cards for the promotion and most recently fought in October 2025, when she headlined the promotion's first event on Top Rank Classics.

Mayer's familiarity with ESPN boxing makes her a prime candidate to join upcoming MVPW events. The promotion recently inked a long-term broadcast deal with ESPN for American viewers.

Mayer claimed the WBC and WBA 154-pound titles with a unanimous decision win over Mary Spencer in her last fight. She is 5-1 in her last six fights, with the only loss being a controversial split decision to Natasha Jonas in January 2024.

Mayer's signing with Most Valuable Promotions puts her under the same banner as Alycia Baumgardner, with whom she shared an intense rivalry in 2022. Baumgardner handed Mayer her first professional defeat in a high-profile headlining bout for the undisputed women's super featherweight titles. The anticipated rematch is now well within the realm of possibility for both fighters.

Mikaela Mayer thanks Top Rank amid MVP signing

USA boxer Mikaela Mayer | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

While Mayer seemed like she would spend her entire career with Top Rank, she was an obvious choice to sign with Most Valuable Promotions as one of the biggest stars in women's boxing. The California native penned a heartfelt farewell message to her longtime promoter after inking the most lucrative deal of her career.

"I want to thank my [Top Rank Boxing] family for an amazing 9 years together," Mayer tweeted. "I absolutely would NOT be in this position today if it wasn't for their guidance. They helped develop me into a 3-division world champion and I will forever be grateful. To [Top Rank president Todd duBoef], thank you for taking that meeting with me all those years ago. For believing in me and for believing in women's boxing."

I want to thank my @trboxing family for an amazing 9 years together. I absolutely would NOT be in this position today if it wasn’t for their guaidance. They helped develop me into a 3 division World Champion and I will forever be grateful.



To @ToddDuboef …thank you for taking… — Mikaela Mayer (@MikaelaMayer1) March 13, 2026

After obtaining two of the 154-pound titles, Mayer has voiced her new goal of becoming undisputed in her new weight class. IBF super welterweight champion Oshae Jones is also under contract with MVP, while the WBO and The Ring belts remain vacant.

Mayer has also expressed interest in competing against other welterweight titleholders, namely lineal champion Lauren Price. The Welsh southpaw owns the WBC, WBA, IBF and The Ring female welterweight belts, making a potential matchup for undisputed status.