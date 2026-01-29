Most Valuable Promotions Signs Six More Female Boxers, Including Two World Champions

Most Valuable Promotions continues to add to its growing roster of prominent female boxers.

Jake Paul's promotion announced six more marquee signings on social media on Thursday. IBF female featherweight champion Tiara Brown and IBF super welterweight champion Oshae Jones headline the group, which also includes influencer boxer Jully 'Poca' de Oliveira, 10-0 super featherweight Elise Soto, 11-0 super flyweight LeAnna Cruz and 8-3-1 lightweight Miranda Reyes.

Brown, who recently claimed the title with a massive upset win over Skye Nicolson, is the biggest name of the group. The 37-year-old improved to 20-0 with her first title defense, a decision win over Emma Gongora in September 2025.

Jones has been the IBF and IBO women's super welterweight champion since she beat Femke Hermans by split decision in November 2024. The former Olympic bronze medalist defended her titles once in 2025, narrowly edging Elia Carranza in July.

Brown and Jones are the two latest female champions to sign with Most Valuable Promotions. They join Amanda Serrano, Caroline Dubois, Alycia Baumgardner, Shadasia Green, Chantelle Cameron, Ellie Scotney, Cherneka Johnson, Stephanie Han, Terri Harper, Desley Robinson, Jasmine Artiga and Kim Clavel.

LeAnna Cruz, Jully Poca headline MVP's newest female prospects

El Paso boxer Stephanie Han won the WBA Intercontinental Lightweight Title with an eight-round decision win vs Miranda Reyes via unanimous route at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, July. 27, 2024. | GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cruz and Soto could easily join that list as two of the brightest prospects in their respective divisions. Cruz, a former high school basketball player, has already garnered a small following on social media with over 40,000 followers on Instagram.

Reyes' 8-3-1 record is not as shiny as those of Cruz or Soto, but she also remains in the world title conversation. Her two most recent losses came against Dubois and Han, including an unsuccessful challenge for Dubois' lightweight belt.

Cruz would likely have already earned a title shot had she not gotten suspended in 2024 for a positive marijuana test. She has since bounced back with two wins in 2025.

Interestingly, Cruz is in a relationship with UFC light heavyweight Luke Fernandez, who will make his promotional debut in March. Dana White has had success promoting Zuffa Boxing star Callum Walsh, who is in a relationship with UFC strawweight Tabatha Ricci, and could have used Fernandez and Cruz in a similar way.

Poca is the most interesting prospect in the group, having primarily competed on the influencer boxing circuit. Three of her four fights were in Misfits Boxing, where she won and defended the Misfits women's cruiserweight title.