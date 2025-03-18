Alycia Baumgardner Signs With Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions
Jake Paul's impact on women's boxing continues to grow.
Paul's promotion, Most Valuable Promotions, has signed undisputed junior lightweight Alycia Baumgardner on Tuesday. Baumgardner joins Amanda Serrano under Paul's promotion.
Proud to announce I’ve officially signed with MVP!" Baugardner wrote on X. "Ready to make history, break barriers, and keep proving why I’m the undisputed queen at 130 lbs. Who wants next?"
Serrano is set to have her third bout against Katie Taylor on July 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Serrano dropped both bouts in controversial decisions. Still, even with Serrano ending up on the wrong side of both decisions, her and Taylor put together two of the biggest fights in women's boxing history.
Serrano vs. Taylor 3 is reportedly going to be an all women's card, and Baumgardner could have her first fight under MVP on the undercard.
Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) has won eight straight since suffering the lone defeat of her career. Her last title defense against Delfine Persoon ended in a no-contest due to an accidental headbutt. Baumgardner was up 30-26 on all three scorecards before the headbutt.
Baumgardner became the undisputed junior lightweight champion with a unanimous decision victory over Elhem Mekhaled on Feb. 4, 2023. The biggest win of Baumgardner's career was a split decision victory over Mikaela Mayer on Oct. 15, 2022.
