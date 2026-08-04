Naoya Inoue Sets Tight Window for Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez Super Fight

Naoya Inoue is open to giving fans the fight they want against Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez, but only under his strict conditions.

Inoue, 33, is coming off one of the biggest fights of the year when he defended the undisputed super bantamweight titles against countryman Junto Nakatani in May. His performance against another high-level opponent convinced many to cement him as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

With Nakatani now in his rearview, Inoue does not have much left to prove, allowing him to acknowledge that retirement might be around the corner. However, fans are now eager to see him face fellow pound-for-pound star Rodriguez, in what could be the biggest fight of his entire career.

Naoya Inoue | IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Inoue gives Bam deadline

Inoue appears to be open to making the fight, but only on his terms. 'The Monster' is not looking to fight for the remainder of 2026, according to Ring Magazine insider Mike Coppinger. Yet Coppinger also reported that Inoue has set a March 2027 deadline to make the fight.

The fight with Nakatani was Inoue's fourth in a 12-month span. His activity gives credence to his time -off request, but the Japanese fighter is still only giving a three-month window to make one of the most anticipated fights in recent boxing history.

Naoya Inoue has set a March 2027 deadline for a super fight against Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, Inoue’s agent told The Ring’s @MikeCoppinger. pic.twitter.com/X81zN4wFVd — InsideRingShow (@InsideRingShow) August 3, 2026

Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez continues to chase Naoya Inoue

While Inoue's timeline might be a burden for fans, it could also benefit his potential opponent. Rodriguez cut his teeth in the 115-pound division and has only recently begun making his way up to Inoue at 122 pounds.

Rodriguez is coming off a sixth-round knockout of Antonio Vargas in June to win the WBA bantamweight title. The fight was his first at 118 pounds, now leaving just one weight class between him and the pound-for-pound king.

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rodriguez insists that the weight classes are no issue for him, but he wisely took his time before moving up to challenge Vargas. Even then, there is a massive difference between fighting Vargas, an accomplished but flawed champion, and going toe-to-toe with the No. 1 boxer in the world.

With Inoue confirming his impending hiatus, Rodriguez will almost certainly fight at least once more before negotiating the super fight. He previously stated his desire to face Inoue's younger brother, WBC bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue, before moving up to take on the final boss.

Rodriguez is currently No. 4 in Ring Magazine's pound-for-pound rankings and No. 3 in that of ESPN.