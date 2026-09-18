Netflix Reveals Mike Tyson Docuseries Trailer and Release Date

For many boxing fans, Mike Tyson represents a golden era of boxing. After Muhammad Ali retired for good, the sport featured more than one champion and an array of excellent talent but lacked charisma or gate appeal.

Now, thanks to a newly announced Netflix documentary, fans will get to see a different side of the former undisputed world heavyweight champion. The series, which will premiere next month, is from the same brain trust that brought you "American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson.

The documentary will detail Tyson's meteoric rise from prospect to the youngest heavyweight world champion in boxing history. The docuseries will also explore Tyson's dramatic fall from grace, his comeback to the ring, and his journey post-retirement.

Mike Tyson | IMAGO / PCN Photography

'Tyson' to premiere on October 13

The trailer for Tyson details various aspects of the former world champion's life, personality, and personas. The trailer starts with Tyson's rapid ascent into the mainstream, not just the boxing consciousness.

The first eight seconds show clips of the former champion in the ring, wrestling with a tiger, and being led away in handcuffs. In essence, these three clips encapsulate not only Tyson's approach but also the storm that always surrounded him.

For a man who wore the nickname "The Baddest Man on the Planet" as a badge of honor, the documentary shows a different side. Normally, Mike Tyson's name evoked memories of brutal knockouts, like his 91-second demolition of Michael Spinks. Instead, the documentary sits with him as he discusses his decision-making over the years, some of which drove him to tears.

Tyson's Brooklyn beginnings

From the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood to the rougher Brownsville area, the documentary tells the tale of a young man coming from a tough background. The first voice you hear that isn't Tyson is his late trainer, Cus D'Amato. D'Amato served as Tyson's first trainer and de facto father figure. D'Amato taught the young fighter the Peekaboo style that emphasizes elite head movement and short punches on the inside.

Tyson credited D'Amato with changing his mindset but said the trainer didn't prepare him for life outside of the ring.

The “Baddest Man on the Planet” is ready to tell his story.



Mike Tyson shares it all in TYSON, a new four-part documentary series premiering October 13. pic.twitter.com/hn0jBq7y4P — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) September 17, 2026

Tyson enjoyed a long boxing career. However, as noted earlier, his decision-making consistently had negative consequences. Numerous encounters with the law, a rape conviction, his subsequent release, and an overwhelming sense of invincibility all contributed to his struggles.

The trailer highlighted the infamous bite where Tyson chomped down on Evander Holyfield's ear. What stands out about later-career Tyson is his inability to fight with the discipline he had in his earlier years. Yet, he remained active in the sport that made him famous and has also lent his name to causes he believes in.

The documentary is directed by Floyd Russ and produced by Jenna Millman, Jacob Miller, and Alexa Ginsburg.