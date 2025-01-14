Mike Tyson Net Worth 2025
Mike Tyson is one of the most legendary boxers in the sport's history. At the peak of his career, the former heavyweight champion was one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. But as quickly as he rose up, he fell.
"Iron Mike" earned hundreds of millions throughout his career, but he also spent lavishly, was scammed out of money from managers and promotors, went to prison, and declared bankruptcy multiple times.
Name
Mike Tyson
Estimate Net Worth
$20 Million
Source of Wealth
Boxing, Acting, Endorsements, Business Ventures
Salary
$20 Million (Last Fight / Nov '24)
Businesses (Ownership)
Mike Tyson 2.0
Sponsorships & Endorsements
Smart Cups, Mike's Hard Lemonade, Manscaped, CopperGel
What is Mike Tyson's Net Worth in 2025?
Per Celebrity Net Worth, Mike Tyson has a net worth of around $20 million in 2025. Facing financial difficulties since the early 2000s and declaring bankruptcy multiple times, most recently in 2010, Tyson's over $400 million in earnings throughout his career was entirely depleted multiple times.
His most recent fight against Logan Paul in November 2024, which paid him an estimated $20 million, accounts for the majority of his current net worth.
In a 2010 interview with The View, Tyson said:
I'm totally broke. I had a lot of fun. It (going broke) just happened. I'm very grateful. I don't deserve to have the wife that I have; I don't deserve the kids that I have, but I do, and I'm very grateful.- Mike Tyson
Some of Tyson's lavish purchases included multiple Bengal tigers for $50,000 each, luxury cars worth millions of dollars, including Lamborghini's, Ferrari's, and Rolls-Royces', as well as luxury real estate.
Mike Tyson's Salary
Outside of his boxing matches, Mike Tyson's salary is unknown. However, his most recent fight against Jake Paul in November of last year reportedly earned him $20 million.
Since retiring from boxing, Tyson has made money from several projects and ventures. He most notably appeared in the smash hit comedy The Hangover in 2009, as well as it sequels. He's also made cameos in HBO's Entourage, the film Rocky Balboa, as well as featured in documentaries and series, including 2008's Tyson and 2014's Adult Swim animated series Mike Tyson Mysteries. Tyson also launched a Cannabis line called Tyson 2.0.
Tyson was reportedly paid $100,000 for his role in The Hangover and $200,000 for the sequel.
Tyson's reported career earnings from professional boxing:
Opponent
Earnings
Trevor Berbick
$1.5 Million
James Smith
$2 Million
Pinklon Thomas
$2.5 Million
Tony Tucker
$2.5 Million
Tyrell Biggs
$2.5 Million
Larry Holmes
$5 Million
Tony Tubbs
$10 Million
Michael Spinks
$20 Million
Frank Bruno I
$8 Million
Carl Williams
$4 Million
Buster Douglas
$6 Million
Henry Tillman
$2 Million
Alex Stewart
$3 Million
Donovan Ruddock I
$3 Million
Donovan Ruddock II
$6 Million
Peter McNeeley
$25 Million
Buster Mathis
$10 Million
Frank Bruno II
$30 Million
Bruce Seldon
$30 Million
Evander Holyfield I
$30 Million
Evander Holyfield II
$30 Million
Francois Botha
$10 Million
Orlin Norris
$9 Million
Julius Francis
$10 Million
Lou Savarese
$9 Million
Andrew Golata
$10 Million
Brian Nielson
$5 Million
Lennox Lewis
$103 Million
Clifford Etienne
$5 Million
Danny Williams
$8 Million
Kevin McBride
$5 Million
Roy Jones Jr
$10 Million
Jake Paul
$20 Million
Mike Tyson's Businesses
In 2021, Mike Tyson teamed up with medical cannabis company Columbia Care to launch Tyson 2.0. Fast forward a few years and they've now expanded across the US and to 16 other countries, according to their site. They sell flower, vape products, edibles and more.
The company reportedly earned $160 million in 2023, up from $50 million in 2022.
Tyson also has his own YouTube channel called Mike Tyson and a podcast called Hotboxin w/ Mike Tyson which he earns ad revenue from. His YouTube channel has amassed nearly 4 million subscribers.
Mike Tyson's Sponsorships And Endorsements
During his peak, Tyson was a hot commodity for sponsorship and endorsement deals. And today, he's still lining up companies looking to work with him.
In 1987, Tyson was the final boss in Super Nintendo game Mike Tyson's Punch-Out! According to a report, although he was paid just $50,000 for it. More recently, he's partnered with companies such as Smart Cups, Mike's Hard Lemonade, Manscaped, CopperGel and more.
Harder than it looks. Introducing Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer. Nobody Makes- @miketyson
Lemonade Like Mike’s. #ad @mikeshardseltzer
@CopperGel knocks out the pain. Trust me, I know pain. #miketyson #coppergel #tysonranch- @MikeTyson
The Latest Mike Tyson News
Adam "Pacman" Jones Pinpoints Moment He Thinks Proves Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Was Rigged
Mike Tyson Shares Take On Potential Roy Jones Jr vs Jake Paul Fight
Mike Tyson’s Former Trainer Names Heavyweight Legend Who Would’ve Knocked ‘Iron’ Mike Out