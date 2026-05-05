New Sphere Announcement Casts Further Doubt on Mayweather vs Pacquiao Rematch

If Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao 2 is still happening, it will not be at The Sphere on Sept. 19.

The fight was announced for the iconic Las Vegas venue on Sept. 19 and was to be broadcast on Netflix, but it has only taken blow after blow since. Now, The Sphere has confirmed it will not host the fight on that date and instead announced that the rock band 'The Eagles' will be performing there.

The Eagles will be performing at Sphere on Sept. 18 and 19, as well as on Nov. 13, 14, 27 and 28, according to the venue's website.

DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND, 6 additional Eagles shows have been added at Sphere on Sept 18 & 19, Nov 13, 14, 27 & 28!



Register for Artist Presale now at https://t.co/4uT4TVrP5a.



Tickets go on sale to the general public on Fri, May 15 at 10am PT.



Vibee Hotel & Experience… pic.twitter.com/G9EefjcLbV — Sphere (@SphereVegas) May 4, 2026

ESPN's Andreas Hale cast further doubt on the fight by claiming that everybody involved in the matchup has gone "radio silent" on him in the last few weeks.

"EVERYONE involved in Mayweather-Pacquiao 2 has gone radio silent for the past few weeks," Hale tweeted. "I've reached out to Netflix, Mayweather and Pacquiao's teams and have heard nothing about the status of the fight. Ever since Mayweather said it was an exhibition, things have fallen apart."

The event is not yet on Netflix's website, but it continues to be promoted by the official Netflix Sports social media channels. However, the site has not posted about the fight since Feb. 25.

Is Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao 2 still happening?

Manny Pacquiao (right) against Floyd Mayweather during their boxing bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The fight still appears to be in the works, but there is suddenly a major shadow of doubt cast over the purported matchup. Pacquiao is still all in on the fight on all accounts, with the uncertainty appearing to come from the Mayweather side.

Mayweather began the year by announcing three fights, including a pair of exhibition bouts and his big return to professional boxing for the Pacquiao rematch. 'Money' was supposed to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition on April 25, a date that came and went, and he previously announced he would get in the ring with kickboxer Mike Zambidis in June.

Regardless of how the Tyson and Zambidis exhibitions have gone, the Pacquiao rematch has garnered the most attention. Mayweather, who is reportedly under legal pressure, put the fight in doubt by calling it an exhibition and saying it would not be at the Sphere.

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Mayweather has announced fights that have not come to fruition before, but the Pacquiao rematch is where many seem to be drawing the line. Mayweather has not fought professionally since his massive bout with then-UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor in August 2017.