Oscar De La Hoya Teases Boxing Return for Huge Rematch

Oscar De La Hoya says he's open to a comeback.

Boxing icon Oscar De La Hoya has left open the door for a return to the ring. The former six-division world champion has said that there is one opponent that would tempt him to return to the ring — and its not Jake Paul.

Oscar De La Hoya would return to fight Floyd Mayweather

Oscar De La Hoya vs Floyd Mayweather | IMAGO / Newscom / GDA

Floyd Mayweather, 46, has a busy year ahead of him. On June 27, he will face Greek kickboxing legend Mike Zambidis in Athens. In September, he is scheduled to face Manny Pacquiao on September for a Netflix fight card, though there are currently doubts the fight will take place.

That fight is reportedly set to take place at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Mayweather is set to risk his perfect undefeated record 50-0 with 27 knockouts against Pacquiao in that fight, which Pacquiao states will be held under professional boxing rules, though Mayweather disputes that.

And should Mayweather defeat Pacquiao, De La Hoya has let him know who's next.

“I am a fighter. I will always be a fighter. If Mayweather beats Pacquiao, Floyd, you owe me a rematch! Let’s go!” De La Hoya said in an interview with Fight Hype.

For his part, Oscar De La Hoya ended his professional career in 2008 when he was stopped in the eighth round by Pacquiao. He ended his career 39-6 with 30 KOs.

Mayweather's victory over De La Hoya set up future success

The former East Los Angeles star who shot to national prominence with an Olympic Gold Medal in 1992 has quietly emerged as one of boxing's most prominent promoters in the past few years. A rematch between the two men might prove a spectacle.

Oscar’s proposal is interesting because Mayweather’s return to professional boxing this fall has been billed as the first of a multi-fight series, with De La Hoya being at the very least a credible opponent.

Manny Pacquiao vs Oscar De La Hoya | IMAGO / Newscom World

De La Hoya was competitive with Mayweather in their 154 lb fight almost two decades ago. The fight was officially scored a split verdict victory for Floyd Mayweather, though some ringside observers say Oscar De La Hoya won. Their May 5, 2007, fight for the WBC super welterweight championship was, at the time, the most lucrative fight in sports history, earning some $130 million in revenue.

The victory over “Golden Boy” Oscar De La Hoya propelled Floyd Mayweather into a household name.