Nicholas Walters Chases “Last Dance” With Long Beach Bout vs Luis Torres

Jamaican boxer Nicholas “The Axeman” Walters is set for a comeback, chasing his “Last Dance” in a Long Beach bout. The former champion eyes a new shot at glory.

Joseph Hammond

Long Beach, CA has seen a handful of boxing matches in recent years. / Ameer Basheer via Unsplash

Nicolas Walters is no pressure and all smiles in the swan song of his career.  The 38 year-old is returning to the ring on March 8 in Long Beach, CA as part of a Pro Box TV Card.

“I’m enjoying myself, and train for the fans and my family,” Walters said in an interview with ProBox TV posted on their Youtube channel.

When Nicholas Walters 29-1-1 (22 KOs) enters the ring in the “LBC” he will be staring across from Luis Torres of Mexico. Like Walters, Torres only has one loss 20-1 (11 KOs).

Walters last fought in March 27, 2024. He fought twice in 2023. For an older fight that is a significant drop in activity. However, for Walters these recent fights mark the most active part of his career in the last decade.

That’s because the former World Champion stepped away from the sport following his 2016 loss to Vasily Lomachenko in a world title fight in Las Vegas. Prior to the Lomachenko fight he had also taken a one year layoff from boxing.

Lomachenko was a heavy favorite in their 2016 fight, but he chopped through “Axeman” Nicholas Walters in a dominating performance. Many had expected Walters to offer a more competitive outing against the Ukrainian ring legend.

Walters is still a big name, has a great pedigree, and is on a winning streak. With a win in March he could be in the mix for a “Last Dance” title run. He may take inspiration in an unlikely source. Walters defeated Filipino Legend Nonito Donaire in 2014. Donaire bounced back and at age 39 and won the WBC Bantamweight title in 2021.

