Canelo Alvarez Gives Take On Dmitry Bivol Rematch And Weight Class Move
With Saul "Canelo" Alvarez on the doorstep of becoming a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion with a win over William Scull on May 3, there isn't much else for him to accomplish in the weight class.
Could that mean a trip back to light heavyweight is in the near future?
Canelo commented on the possibility of moving back up to 175 pounds and attempting to avenge his loss to undisputed light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and said he wouldn't rule anything out regarding his future.
"Everything can happen," Canelo said. "Everything is a possibility. I like [a] challenge and we'll see."
A rematch with Bivol was among the possibilities reported for Canelo's (62-2-2, 39 KOs) four-fight deal with Riyadh Season, though, many hurdles remain. Canelo has to get past Scull (23-0, 9 KOs), the IBF super middleweight champion, on May 3 and a potential bout against pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) in September.
Bivol (24-1, 12 KOs) has two huge fights as possibilities for the next time he steps in the ring. He could opt for the trilogy against Artur Beterbiev (21-1, 20 KOs) after they split the first two bouts, with Bivol winning by majority decision in their last meeting on Feb. 22.
MORE: Boxing Insider Teases The Massive Platform Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Could Be Held On
The WBC has also ordered Bivol to face WBC and WBA secondary titlist David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs), though, that would likely be put on the backburner if Bivol vs. Beterbiev 3 is made for later this year.
Canelo and Bivol first fought on May 7, 2022, and the latter shocked the boxing world with a one-sided unanimous decision victory to retain the WBA light heavyweight title. Bivol's boxing and size advantage gave Canelo fits, as the now undisputed light heavyweight champion won more handily in the eyes of most compared to the three 115-113 scorecards the judges rendered.
If Bivol and Canelo can handle their business, they could be on a collision course for a rematch, and a win for either pound-for-pound great in their second bout would go a long way toward cementing their legacy as one of the best of this generation.
