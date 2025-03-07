Canelo Alvarez Reveals When He’d Fight Jake Paul With Brutal Comment
Canelo Alvarez is set to take on William Scull in his next fight on May 3.
The Mexican was shockingly linked with a fight against Jake Paul, however, he snubbed Paul in the eleventh hour and penned a four fight deal with Riyadh Season's Turki Alalshikh instead.
Canelo has now revealed that Scull is a much tougher opponent than Jake Paul. He completely dismissed any threat from Paul in a potential showdown and claimed that it can take place after he walks away from the sport of boxing.
In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Canelo said:
I don't even call [boxing Paul] a fight, it's more of an event than a fight. That event can wait until I retire. Because [Scull] is better for me [as an opponent] at this point in my career. I just want to continue making history.
Canelo Alvarez's last fight was in September 2024. He came up against Edgar Berlanga and managed a unanimous decision win.
Jake Paul, meanwhile, fought 58 year old Mike Tyson in his last outing in November 2024. 'The Problem Child' earned a unanimous decision win, however Tyson was far past his prime and was dealing with health problems.
Canelo, meanwhile, is currently the WBA, WBC, and IBO super middleweight champion. He is looking to reclaim his status as the undisputed champion and take the IBF super middleweight title from William Scull's collection. The fight on May 3 will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The Latest Boxing News
Mike Tyson Made His Professional Debut 40 Years Ago Today
Boxing Tonight: Caroline Dubois vs Bo Mi Re Shin Odds And Prediction
Boxing Tonight: Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price Odds And Prediction
Canelo Alvarez Gives Blunt Verdict On Gervonta Davis Fight Disqualification