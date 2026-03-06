Nina Meinke Brings Boxing Back to Germany Where Rising Heavyweight Scene Is Flourishing

Germany’s IBF Featherweight World Champion Nina Meinke (20-3, 4 KOs), nicknamed "The Brave," will defend her title in Hamburg, the city where she became champion in 2024. The fight will take place at Hamburg’s historic Fish Auction Hall on Friday, March 20, 2026. The southpaw from Berlin faces a rematch against Dyana Vargas (20-2-1, 13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

“Defending the world title in Hamburg is both a sporting and emotional highlight. This exclusive gala night captures exactly what Ringside Zone stands for - elite boxing, exceptional production, and an international-calibre experience. We’re proud to showcase Germany’s new generation in such an iconic venue,” said Florian Winter, Managing Director of Ringside Zone.

The fight will only draw 500 attendees, aimed at “entrepreneurs, sporting figures, and celebrities,” according to the press release. This is very much in keeping with the German boxing scene, as boxing is more of a high-class evening out affair than a night out with your pals in the country.

Meinke vs Vargas | Ringside Zone

The state of German boxing

German boxing, once dominated by stars like the Klitschko brothers, Arthur Abraham, and Felix Sturm, has entered a lull following the decline of free-to-air fight nights that once packed arenas nationwide.

Promoters there and elsewhere are looking at a new model—smaller, more exclusive events aimed at sponsors, entrepreneurs, and VIP audiences. At the same time, a new generation of fighters, notably in the heavyweight division, is growing in Germany.

The German heavyweight scene is seeing a bit of a revival, thanks to the rise of Agit Kabayel. This card will feature a rising German heavyweight as well. Peter Kadiru (21-1, 13 KOs) has shown promise and will take on Uruguay’s Mauricio Barragan (20-5, 12 KOs), “El Demoledor,” in an eight-round heavyweight clash. Kadiru needs a knockout here to help build his stature.

Agit Kabayel | IMAGO / Norbert Schmidt

Also on the card is Emanuel Odiase (9-0, 8 KOs), who is a 6' 8" towering fighter whom Anthony Joshua has supported as he aims to further his climb as a professional fighter. He has continued his rapid ascent with blistering power and a string of devastating stoppages.

Taller still is German prospect Viktor Jurk (12-0, 10 KOs). He is an undefeated southpaw from Flensburg, Germany, standing 6' 8½" and is a former amateur star. Jurk is one who deserves a closer look.