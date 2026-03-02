WBC Sanctions Oleksandr Usyk Title Defense at Giza Pyramids

WBC Champion Oleksandr Usyk will defend his world title against former kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven. The WBC has announced today that Usyk will be defending his full heavyweight title in the May 23rd fight scheduled to take place at the Pyramids of Giza on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt.

“After careful consideration, the WBC Board of Governors has ruled in favor of sanctioning WBC World Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk’s voluntary title defence against legendary kickboxing Champion Rico Verhoeven.”

The 63rd Annual WBC convention took place in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 30 to December 5th of last year. There, a ruling at the event allowed Usyk a voluntary defense, which he then petitioned for this fight.

Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / Newspix

Verhoeven’s step into a title shot is not as unprecedented as it might seem. A number of kickboxers have jumped ship to become boxers over the years. Injuries are often a driving factor in these moves.

Many kickboxers have found success in boxing

Former kickboxer Khaosai Galaxy became a WBA world champion. Another example is Samart Payakaroon, who won a WBC world title in traditional boxing and was widely considered one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time.

Some have criticized Usyk for taking on Verhoeven, regardless of his pedigree. In this context, it's important to remember that Usyk has not only beaten Anthony Joshua twice, Tyson Fury twice, and Daniel Dubois twice, but has achieved these wins on the road, rarely fighting in a crowd that was even remotely friendly. Though his fight against Dubois in Poland drew thousands of fans from across the border in war-torn Ukraine.

Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / Xinhua

That’s just his record in his last six fights. Usyk has long wanted a “circus fight,” as he put it, and this one may well fit the bill. Usyk has also called for an MMA match with Jake Paul, according to an interview KO On SI did with Egas Klimas, Usyk's manager in 2025.

“In reaching its approval decision, the WBC Board of Governors considered Champion Usyk’s activity, which is unprecedented, especially in the heavyweight division," the WBC said in a statement. “Rico has been competing professionally at an elite kickboxing level since 2005. Over the course of two decades, while maintaining that very highest level of competition, he has established himself as arguably one of the greatest heavyweight kickboxing champions of all time.”