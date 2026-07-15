O'Shaquie Foster Makes His Pick for Potential Devin Haney vs Shakur Stevenson Fight

Shakur Stevenson is regarded as one of the better fighters in the sport today. With elite footwork and defensive skills, he manages to fluster and confuse opponents, especially those who want to press him.

Few in the game use angles to convert defense to offense. He recently signed with Zuffa Boxing, ensuring larger paydays and presumably better opponents.

All signs point to a clash with Devin Haney, the current WBO welterweight champion. However, not everyone is thrilled about the fight and believes Haney could be the one to knock Stevenson from the ranks of the undefeated.

IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

O’Shaquie Foster backs Devin Haney

O'Shaquie Foster wants to fight Stevenson. However, the WBO superlightweight champion shows zero interest in fighting Foster. As a result, he will probably have to sit back and watch Stevenson and Haney fight. Under those circumstances and based on the thoughts that he articulated on the Mr. Verzace podcast, Foster believes that Haney will defeat Stevenson.

“I think it definitely would be a chess match, but I think Devin got a little more to him. I think Devin could expose a lot with Shakur.”

With a 25-fight undefeated streak, skeptics can view Foster's opening salvo as sour grapes from a fighter left out in the metaphorical cold. However, his follow-up comments suggest he's invested significant time and thought in his opinion.

“I don’t feel like he’s gonna just easily beat Shakur, and I don’t feel like Shakur is gonna easily beat him. But I do think it’s a dangerous fight, and I do think that a lot of people look at Shakur as this new untouchable type guy. But he knows once he gets in the ring with me or Devin, all of that changes. He’s gonna have to take more chances; he’s gonna get hit, and I think that’s what he’s worried about, the image.”

In essence, Foster said that Stevenson seems to care more about his new image. While Stevenson is gifted, especially regarding counterpunching, how will a megafight change his approach? While he doesn't knock out too many opponents, the welterweight champion will press the action when needed.

However, Haney presents a different type of opponent. First, Stevenson's hand speed will pose a challenge for him. Next, Haney is behind a 72-inch reach and a knack for using the high guard against southpaws like Stevenson. The reach and extensive use of his jab will disrupt the rhythm, making some approaches disjointed and choppy. On the outside, Foster waits for the winner.